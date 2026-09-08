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Kenya names strong team for continental championship

By Mose Sammy | Sep. 8, 2026
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Elvis Muigua in action at Railway Golf Club on Sunday. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Nyali Golf and Country Clubs' Adel Balala and John Kamais of Nakuru Golf Club have been confirmed into the squad that will represent Kenya at the upcoming continental All Africa Golf Team Championship to be held at the Golf Citrus La Forêt Course in Hammamet, Tunisia next month.

With the Kenya Golf Union KGU expected to name two wild-cards selections from among a three-way shootout between Junaid Manji of Sigona Golf Club, Maahir Patel of Sigona Golf Club and Eugene Wafula of Muthaiga Golf Club to complete the four-man national team, upon the conclusion of the Diani Beach Masters leg that will  be staged at the Diamonds Leisure Beach and Golf Resort next week.

Announcing the award ceremony of the Railway Invitational, KGU Vice Chairman Jonathan Marucha said that the selected players were commended for earning their continental roster spots following stellar performances across the 2026 KGU competitive calendar, with the union encouraging continuous preparation ahead of the Tunisia event.

"We commend the chosen golfers and urge the team to maintain high standards as they prepare for the continental championship. The continuous performance across the national circuit remains the primary criteria for elite selection," said Marucha.

The announcement capped off the Railway Invitational tournament where Elvis Muigua of Windsor Golf and Country Hotel held off a competitive field and went on to dominate the final two rounds with a final two rounds with an overall score of 1-over to claim the decisive victory.

Muigua held off a relentless field down the final stretch , using a steady second and third round display to anchor his win and pocket the Sh115,600 purse.

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All Africa Golf Team Championship Kenya Golf Union
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