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Njoroge triumphs in sixth PGK Equator Tour

By Mose Sammy | Aug. 11, 2026
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PGK Equator Tour sixth leg winner Samuel Njoroge. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Pro Samuel Njoroge delivered a sterling 12-under-par 280 total gross over 72-holes to triumph in the sixth leg of the PGK Equator Tour at the Nakuru Golf Club layout, cementing his dominance in the tournaments’ Order of Merit standings.

He fell short of shattering the 16-year old NGC professional record set in 2010 by hall-of-famer Pro Richard Ainley, during the KCB Pro-Am Tour, which stands at 9-under set in 2010 while the NGC amateur course record is 8-under by the late Pro John Lorum in his heydays as an amateur. With this win, the Safaricom-sponsored pro now sits pretty on the tour’s pedestal pushing his tally to 3,852 points, having claimed the second leg at his home course, Thika Sports Club in May.

He held off stiff competition from veteran Dismas Indiza of Team Kenya Airways, who wound up at 6-under-par 286. Mutahi Kibugu signed for a 5-under 287 to claim third, rounding off a standout weekend on a high for the Safaricom backed golfers, who locked down two of the top three spots. “It feels great to win here in Nakuru,” an elated Chege said. “The last time we played on this course, I finished second and just missed out on the title. Coming back this year and crossing the finish line first makes this victory extra special. I came here determined to win, and it is satisfying to see all the hard work pay off.”

Vet Lab Sports Clubs’ Isiah Otuke came in fourth with a decent four-under 288, as Mohit Mediratta and Daniel Nduva were tied in fifth place, both at three-under 289. A three-way tie for seventh saw Edwin Mudanyi, John Lejirma, and David Wakhu close it up on one-under 291.

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