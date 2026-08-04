Achieng's beauty shines on and off Nyanza's golf course

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Consolate Achieng (right), Dr Shem Rakewa (center) and Lady captain Lina Akello enjoy a light moment during the July Mug at Nyanza Golf Club on Saturday August 1,2026.[Washington Onyango, Standard]

Consolate Achieng produced a composed performance to win the July Mug of the Month tournament at Nyanza Golf Club in Kisumu, beating a field of more than 70 golfers to take the overall title after edging Mourine Nyongesa on count back.

The two golfers finished tied on 62 points after an exciting day on the Lake Victoria course, but Achieng claimed the top prize through the count back rule, adding another memorable victory to her growing list of achievements.

For Achieng, the win was about more than just good shots and steady putting. She said her faith gave her the strength to remain calm throughout the round, especially during the closing holes when every stroke mattered.

"I thank God for this victory because it was not an easy competition. There were many strong golfers, but I kept believing and trusted Him from the first tee to the last green. I kept reminding myself of Philippians 4:13, 'I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.' That verse gave me confidence whenever I faced a difficult shot," said Achieng.

She added that another scripture, Proverbs 3:5-6, encouraged her to trust God instead of worrying about the pressure of the competition.

"Golf requires patience and concentration. Whenever I felt pressure building, I remembered to trust the Lord with all my heart. That helped me stay focused and enjoy every moment on the course."

Nyongesa also impressed with a solid display throughout the day before narrowly missing the overall title on count back.

Her performance showed the growing strength of women's golf at Nyanza Golf Club, with the top two places going to female golfers.

In Division A, Rosemary Obara emerged winner with 70 points, holding off Maurice Oduor, who finished runner-up on 71 points.

Albert Ojonyo topped Division B with 65 points, while Shem Rakewa followed closely on 66 points after another tightly contested battle.

In Division C, Sera Awuor claimed victory on count back after tying on 65 points with Mathew Owili, once again showing how little separated the leading players.

The special prizes also attracted strong competition. Nishal Shah won the July Babies category with 68 points ahead of Sylvester Onyango, who returned 69 points.

Dr Njoroge was the best guest golfer with 68 points, while Stephany Marion continued to impress the club's junior programme by taking the Best Junior award with 66 points.

Cornila Obare claimed the nearest-to-the-pin prize for the ladies, while Ivans Opaka took the men's award.