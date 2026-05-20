Over 2,500 players to battle it out in Duracoat Golf Masters Series

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Basco Paint chairman Bipin Shah, Golf Kenya president Philip Ochola and Basco Paint Managing Director Kamlesh Shah during the launch of Duracoat Golf Masters Series 2026 in Nairobi yesterday. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

A 13-leg tournament was launched yesterday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the paintmaker, Basco Paints, with a total purse of Sh1 million.

The Duracoat Golf Masters series 2026 will be played at 12 venues before the grand finale that will be staged at Mount Kipipiri at the end of the year.

The venues include early rounds at the long-playing Vet Lab Sports Club, which will host the opening round on Friday, Sigona Golf Club, Muthaiga Golf Club, and Karen Golf and Country Club.

Welcoming golf enthusiasts to the opener, Vet Lab captain Raj Shah said, “We are privileged to host the first edition of this series, and the course is already set up with our green speed reading 10STM; we welcome you for a memorable experience.”

Upcountry challenges will be at the hilly Nakuru Golf Club, Nanyuki Sports Club, Eldoret Club, and Kericho Golf Club. At the same time, the lakeside and coastal duels will be held at the Nyanza Sports Club and Nyali Country Club layouts, with over 2,500 golfers expected to participate. Jetour Kenya will also support the competition.

At every single event, the first player to hit a hole-in-one will drive away in a new Jetour car valued at approximately Sh4 million. With 13 events scheduled, the tournament could potentially see Sh52 million worth of vehicles awarded, topped up with the additional Sh1 million cash prize at Mt Kipipiri.

To ensure a fair yet competitive hunt for the title, every participant will be allowed to select three courses, and their scores will count towards the selection of participants for the final at Mt Kipipiri Golf Club in November.

As the organisers confirmed, all this is to ensure the country’s top talent pool has a massive incentive to bring out their A-game.