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Indiza and Nsanzuwera join Kibugu on Sunshine Tour

By Standard Sports | Mar. 31, 2026
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Rwandese Celestin Nsanzuwera after lifting the Sunshine Development Tour- East Africa Swing Trophy at the par 71 Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort In Naivasha on April 3, 2025. [Photo/Sunshine Tour]

Kenya’s Dismas Indiza and Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera have earned full Sunshine Tour playing rights after finishing third and second, respectively, on the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing Order of Merit, joining Order of Merit champion Njoroge Kibugu.

The three players have received special dispensation to compete in the Sunshine Tour’s early-season Winter Swing running April to June 2026.

Their Winter Swing begins at the Mediclinic Invitational (15–18 April) and includes the FBC Zim Open (7–10 May), the Kit Kat Cash & Carry Pro‑Am (14–17 May), the SunBet Challenge at Humewood (20–22 May), the Waterfall City Tournament of Champions (4–7 June), the Mopani Zambia Open (11–14 June) and the KCM Challenge (18–21 June).

Nsanzuwera sealed second place on the Order of Merit with 1,317 points after wins at Diani and Kigali plus multiple top‑three finishes. Indiza, third on 753 points, claimed victory at the Ruiru leg and delivered steady results across the season to secure promotion. Kibugu topped the standings after winning four of the 10 events.

Sunshine Development Tour chairman Peter Gacheru warned the trio the Winter Swing will be a stern test, saying the run offers “week‑in, week‑out golf against seasoned Sunshine Tour players” and a chance to prove East African golfers can compete and win at that level.

Both players welcomed the step up: Nsanzuwera said the Tour gave him a platform to improve and build confidence after two wins, while Indiza credited consistency and a victory at Ruiru for his rise. The Development Tour’s inaugural East Africa Swing also delivered significant ranking gains—88 players earned OWGR points, with Nsanzuwera jumping 2,981 places and Indiza rising 2,483—highlighting the series’ impact on regional pros.

 

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Dismas Indiza Celestin Nsanzuwera Sunshine Development Tour
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