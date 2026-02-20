×
Lemke, Jarvis on one stroke lead as Njoroge shoulders Kenya's hope

By Ochieng Oyugi | Feb. 20, 2026
Daniel Nduva during the Magical Kenya Open Golf Tournament presented by Absa at Karen Country Club on February 19, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Niklas Lemke of Sweden and Casey Jarvis of South Africa fired eight under par 62 to both take a stroke lead on Day 1 of the ongoing 2026 Magical Kenya Open (MKO) golf tournament at the par 70 Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

Lemke, 41, currently ranked 82nd in the Race to Dubai, had an impressive Eagle on par-5 18th, including six birdies.

On the other hand, Jarvis, 22, was propelled to the apex with a whooping ten birdies to boot.

Breathing on their neck is David Law of Scotland, who closed the day on seven under par 63 after raking eight neat birdies. Law went joint third with Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand.

Commenting on his impressive opening round, the 34-year-old Law, boasting of one DP Tour victory, noted, “If your wedge play is good, you can score. I utilised the chances that presented; I’m happy with the score.

Defending champion Jacques Kruyswijk started the tournament on a rather slow note, ending the day in 34th place on three under par 67, but he was optimistic to rise to the occasion today to sail through the dreaded cut.

Gregory De Leo from Italy comes from the bushes during the Magical Kenya Open Golf Tournament presented by Absa at Karen Country Club on February 19, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

On the local front, Kenyan golf poster-boy Njoroge Kibugu was the best-placed Kenyan player on four under par 66. The 22-year-old Kenyan sensation opened the course with a par at the back nine before birdying par 4-9th,11th, 12th, 13th, and par 5-18th. He was derailed with a bogey at the par 4-8th.

“So far, I’m happy with today’s results. I’m looking forward to carrying on with the good run over the weekend. The greens were soft, and the pace (of the ball) was quite good. Honestly, I can’t complain about the course,” Kibugu told Standard Sports.

On his game plan today, where the 144 players from 30 nations who are taking part in the global event will be facing the axe, Kibugu said: “I just want to create more chances, and give myself more opportunities to putt, roll the ball, and get the numbers.” 

