Players eye top prizes as they battle in Nyali

Niall Chauhan in action at Nyali Golf Club course on Sunda. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

It will not be business as usual as an estimated 250 players sharpen their golf sticks for the much-anticipated Chairman’s (Jayne Githere) prize golf tournament at the Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa, on Saturday.

The day-long tournament, a tradition that also marks the close of the club’s 2025 calendar of events, is organised by the club chairman, Jayne Githere, to bid farewell to the club members, friends, and supporters after a one-year term in office.

Following the large numbers of entrants, the tournament is scheduled to tee off from 6:40 am with players drawn from the home club, nearby Sea-Link Mombasa Club, Kwale’s Diamond Leisure Golf Resort Club, Kilifi’s Vipingo Ridge, and Malindi Country Club, among others, with valid handicaps.

Among the expected players salivating for the top sterling prizes are the on-form home club’s vice-captain Muzzahim Taib, Dan Mugambi, Patrick Muturi, Kailesh Chauhan, Salim Taib, Jimmy King’ori, Gurbux Singh, and Swaleh Omar.

Others include lady golfers Mary Kandu, Christine Ockotch, Florence Mugi, Zaituni Mohamed, Florence Karimi, Nancy Gathunga, and Navinder Kaur.

“We are ready, focused, and ready for this moment. Let’s believe in ourselves, trust our swings, and give it our all. Let’s also focus on our game, the course is playing well and in its pristine condition at the moment,” said Muzzahim.

Githere described last year as both challenging and successful, ultimately adding that it had been an enjoyable and progressive period for the club.

She praised the transformation within the ladies’ section under captain Hilda Mugure, highlighting renewed energy and engagement among members, and also extended equal appreciation to club captain Omar Lewa for his dedication in ensuring a vibrant calendar of competitions throughout the year.

As head of the board, Githere emphasised her commitment to inclusive leadership, encouraging open input from all board members to ensure smooth governance. “I am proud of the club, it is one of Kenya’s most prestigious clubs, and I hope its standards and reputation will be preserved for generations,” said Githere.