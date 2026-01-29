×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Players eye top prizes as they battle in Nyali

By Maarufu Mohamed | Jan. 29, 2026
Niall Chauhan in action at Nyali Golf Club course on Sunda. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

It will not be business as usual as an estimated 250 players sharpen their golf sticks for the much-anticipated Chairman’s (Jayne Githere) prize golf tournament at the Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa, on Saturday.

The day-long tournament, a tradition that also marks the close of the club’s 2025 calendar of events, is organised by the club chairman, Jayne Githere, to bid farewell to the club members, friends, and supporters after a one-year term in office.

Following the large numbers of entrants, the tournament is scheduled to tee off from 6:40 am with players drawn from the home club, nearby Sea-Link Mombasa Club, Kwale’s Diamond Leisure Golf Resort Club, Kilifi’s Vipingo Ridge, and Malindi Country Club, among others, with valid handicaps.

Among the expected players salivating for the top sterling prizes are the on-form home club’s vice-captain Muzzahim Taib, Dan Mugambi, Patrick Muturi, Kailesh Chauhan, Salim Taib, Jimmy King’ori, Gurbux Singh, and Swaleh Omar.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Others include lady golfers Mary Kandu, Christine Ockotch, Florence Mugi, Zaituni Mohamed, Florence Karimi, Nancy Gathunga, and Navinder Kaur.

“We are ready, focused, and ready for this moment. Let’s believe in ourselves, trust our swings, and give it our all. Let’s also focus on our game, the course is playing well and in its pristine condition at the moment,” said Muzzahim.

Githere described last year as both challenging and successful, ultimately adding that it had been an enjoyable and progressive period for the club.

She praised the transformation within the ladies’ section under captain Hilda Mugure, highlighting renewed energy and engagement among members, and also extended equal appreciation to club captain Omar Lewa for his dedication in ensuring a vibrant calendar of competitions throughout the year.

As head of the board, Githere emphasised her commitment to inclusive leadership, encouraging open input from all board members to ensure smooth governance. “I am proud of the club, it is one of Kenya’s most prestigious clubs, and I hope its standards and reputation will be preserved for generations,” said Githere. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Diamond Leisure Golf Resort Club Prize Golf Tournament Nyali Golf and Country Club Diamond Leisure Golf Resort Club
.

Latest Stories

Winnie: Only the NDC can confirm ODM leadership
Winnie: Only the NDC can confirm ODM leadership
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
52 mins ago
Ruto's advisors rush to court to stop ruling that killed their jobs
National
By Nancy Gitonga
52 mins ago
Why Kenyans are not taking bank loans despite falling interest rates
Business
By Macharia Kamau
52 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Judicial independence on trial as JSC's Isaac Ruto faces bias claims
By David Odongo and Fred Kagonye 52 mins ago
Judicial independence on trial as JSC's Isaac Ruto faces bias claims
Licensed to kill: How drivers buy impunity on roads
By Hudson Gumbihi 52 mins ago
Licensed to kill: How drivers buy impunity on roads
Ruto's advisors rush to court to stop ruling that killed their jobs
By Nancy Gitonga 52 mins ago
Ruto's advisors rush to court to stop ruling that killed their jobs
Winnie: Only the NDC can confirm ODM leadership
By Josphat Thiong’o 52 mins ago
Winnie: Only the NDC can confirm ODM leadership
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved