Kivuitu stars to clinch back-to-back titles in Karen

Minet golf tournament verall winner Duncan Kivuitu shows off his prize after successfully defending his title at the Karen Country Club, January 10, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

It takes pure talent to win once, but it takes nerves and steel to triumph in successive tournaments.

Duncan Kivuitu proved both, firing a masterclass 46 stableford points to retain his crown at the Minet golf tournament played at the Karen Country Club over the weekend.

Playing off a handicap of 18, Kivuitu didn't just defend his title, but demolished his own previous record of 43 stableford points.

In a tournament where the leaderboard was breathing down his neck, Kivuitu's short game proved to be the ultimate equaliser against the challenging scarified greens, which were a nightmare for golfers.

"Everything just clicked," Kivuitu said. "While my drives were solid, the real battle was won on the greens. I was focused on chipping close so that I could have manageable putts, and it paid off."

Alex Gachanja put up a massive fight, finishing just a single point behind the champion with a stellar 45 stableford points.

Eric Kinuthia, with 42 stableford points, and Renato De'Souza, who managed 40 stableford points, rounded out a high-scoring men's podium that pushed the pace from the first tee.

The tournament showcased top-tier talent across all categories, with Mary Mbataru of Muthaiga Golf Club leading the ladies' charge, as she dominated the field with 40 stableford points, holding off Faith Macharia, who raked in 38 stableford points to take home the Lady winner's second prize.

Minet's Joe Onsando proved he's sharp on the course as he is in the office, bagging the Staff prize with a huge 44 stableford points haul.

The battle among the insurance industry elites saw Felix Ochieng fire a total of 40 stableford points to take the Industry winner trophy.

The competition for the Guest prize was exceptionally tight as Ken Mwangi claimed the top spot among visiting golfers with 40 stableford points, narrowly edging out Raj Shah on countback.

The tournament also celebrated standout performances across different stages of the course. Tobial Gitonga secured the Front nine with an impressive 25 stableford points, while Tony Njuguna took the Back nine honours with 22 stableford points. [Mose Sammy]