Police recruit dies after collapsing during GSU training in Magadi

By Mate Tongola | Feb. 1, 2026
A KDF recruit at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega in Septermber 4, 2023. [File, Standard]


A police recruit undergoing training at the General Service Unit (GSU) Field Campus in Magadi has died after collapsing during a training exercise.

According to authorities, the recruit, identified as Cheme Chombo Cheme, developed sudden unconsciousness while undertaking a recruit training course.

He was rushed to Magadi Hospital for emergency treatment before being referred to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialised treatment.

However, he was pronounced dead on arrival. 

"His body has since been transferred to the Kenyatta University Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination. The next of kin have been notified," police said.

The incident comes just days after the death of three recruits at the Defence Forces Recruits Training School (DFRTS) in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

In a statement, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said the incident occurred on Thursday, January 29, 2026, during a routine endurance exercise that forms part of the recruits’ training programme.

The military said the exercise was conducted in line with established procedures and under proper supervision.

“KDF is deeply saddened to announce the tragic loss of three recruits during a scheduled training activity at the Defence Forces Recruits Training School,” the statement read.

The recruits reportedly developed medical complications while participating in the exercise.

