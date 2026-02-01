How we can feed the world by turning livestock into a system

On a rare and unforgettable afternoon, the late Honourable Mulu Mutisya invited me to his home in Machakos, not for a ceremony or praise, but to share wisdom.

I was in my early thirties, still vulnerable to the illusion that wealth is what one displays. He looked at me quietly, then spoke with measured certainty. “Listen carefully, my son. Buy large pieces of land anywhere. Keep cows, sheep, and goats. Let them multiply. When the time comes, sell only a few. That is real wealth.”

He was not offering survival advice. He was revealing an economy that grows while its owner sleeps. What did he see that we keep overlooking? That wealth in Kenya’s drylands isn’t about luck or rainfall, but about order.

Livestock serves as a savings account that breathes and expands. Dignity is not borrowed; it multiplies. Yet we complain about poverty while our most accessible capital walks beside us, feeds on grass, and reproduces intentionally.

Kenya’s official data shows that in 2023, we produced about 556,700 tons of meat valued at roughly Sh304.6 billion. That’s more than half a billion kilos passing through hands, markets, transporters, and kitchens. Still, much of this value is lost.

If just ten shillings of extra value were captured per kilo through better feeding, proper weighing, certified slaughter, cold chain, and honest pricing, Kenya would keep about Sh5.6 billion each year.

That amount could fund thousands of water pans, fodder banks, or rural jobs without increasing taxes. The global market is already showing readiness. Kenya’s meat export earnings increased to about Sh19 billion in 2023, mainly driven by exports to the Middle East.

In the first half of 2025 alone, goat meat exports to the United Arab Emirates totaled approximately Sh5.47 billion. Demand isn’t the problem; consistency is. Buyers expect the same quality every week, backed by traceability, disease control, and auditable systems, not explanations.

Many good ideas have stumbled here. Kenya spoke confidently about disease-free zones as the gateway to better markets, only to find that the idea was more difficult to implement than to announce. Modern abattoirs were promised, yet farmers still rely on informal slaughter and weak cold chains.

Rules are in place, but unqualified practices flourish where labs, surveillance, and extension services are lacking. Devolution brought decisions closer to communities, but often without the necessary data, funding, and enforcement to make livestock trade reliable.

Livestock is not rhetoric; it is infrastructure. Markets move on trust, built through vaccination, residue control, animal identification, and consistent standards. That is why mass vaccination and digital animal identification matter, not as politics, but as business.

This is also why demonstration makes a difference. When unused government-owned land along the Mombasa Road corridor in Emali was leased and turned into an export-focused livestock operation, the lesson was clear.

They now produce 1,000 cows for export every three months. Planning outweighs drama. Feed is organised. Water is secured. Breeding is managed. Weight goals are clear. Buyers are contracted. Once people see a working pipeline, they stop asking if it is possible and start asking how to join.

Policy makers should establish livestock reform in each county. Create a visible, audited demonstration hub in every arid and semi-arid region and connect it directly to community outgrowers. Treat animal health as an export security issue, secure licences, eradicate quack practices without hesitation, and safeguard water, pasture, and feed reserves as public goods.

Finish the chain with certified abattoirs, cold storage, and reliable transportation so value is retained locally rather than lost en route. Citizens also have a role. With government-backed guidance, they should keep fewer but healthier animals, maintain records, and market collectively.

When livestock is organised, drylands become sources of income, and exports help restore dignity. Hon Mulu Mutisya’s quiet wisdom still echoes: keep animals, let them multiply, and never underestimate the power of patient wealth. Think green. Act green!