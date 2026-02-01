Inside ODM's billions fight to succeed Raila Odinga

The late ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga. [File, Standard]

The fight for the soul of the late Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) may appear, on the surface, to be a scramble to inherit his vast political following. Beneath it, however, lies a discreet but deepening war over control of the party’s vast financial empire.

The Sunday Standard has established that the financial muscle of the 20-year-old party — alongside control of its entrenched structures — has become a major flashpoint in a supremacy struggle that now threatens to tear ODM apart.