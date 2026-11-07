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Olunga, Marcelo return as McCarthy names seven fresh faces in Harambee Stars squad

By Robert Abong'o | Nov. 7, 2026
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Harambee Stars starting XI vs Guinea [Harambee Stars, Facebook]

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has turned to a blend of returning experience and fresh talent as he seeks to revive Kenya's fortunes in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, naming seven new additions for the November double-header against South Africa.

Captain Michael Olunga and defender Eric 'Marcelo' Ouma headline the 24-man squad unveiled on Friday, with both players returning after extended spells away from the national team.

Their inclusion offers a timely boost for McCarthy, whose side is preparing for two demanding encounters against Bafana Bafana, first away at Orlando Stadium on November 13 before hosting the South Africans at Nyayo National Stadium four days later.

Olunga's return is particularly significant for Kenya's attacking ambitions. The Al-Arabi striker missed recent assignments after undergoing surgery in Paris for a pelvic injury that kept him out of action for several months.

The experienced forward will be expected to provide leadership and a familiar goalscoring threat as Kenya looks to improve its fortunes against one of Africa's established football powers.

Ouma, meanwhile, strengthens the defensive department following his recovery from a serious injury sustained while training with Polish club Raków Częstochowa in August 2025.

The left-back's return gives McCarthy another experienced option on the flank, having previously established himself as an important figure in the national team.

Among the other notable additions is Zak Vyner, who returns to the national team setup after first receiving a call-up in May 2024 under former coach Engin Firat.

The Wrexham player had joined Kenya's camp in Malawi ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers but could not feature after documentation relating to his Kenyan nationality and passport had not been finalised in time.

The other additions are midfielder Alwyn Tera of Ararat-Armenia, Henry Ochieng of Slough Town, forward Adam Wilson of The New Saints, William Lenkupae of Tulsa and defender Sylvester Owino of Gor Mahia.

Tera's inclusion is another significant development, with the midfielder returning to the national team after an extended absence. His experience abroad could provide McCarthy with additional options in the middle of the park.

The squad also maintains a strong foreign-based contingent, with players drawn from clubs in Spain, England, Poland, Armenia, Norway, Sweden and other leagues, alongside representatives from the Kenyan Premier League.

However, the selection comes with notable omissions. Gor Mahia midfielder Alpha Onyango, who had been included in the provisional squad, failed to make the final cut despite his impressive performances for the record Kenyan champions.

McCarthy has named three goalkeepers, nine defenders, four midfielders and eight forwards for the assignment.

Kenya head into the double-header seeking their first victory in Group D after opening their qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw against Eritrea before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Guinea.

Although the Harambee Stars have already secured automatic qualification for the 2027 AFCON finals as co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania, the qualifying matches remain important tests for McCarthy as he continues to build a competitive side ahead of the continental tournament.

South Africa, meanwhile, have made a strong start to the campaign, winning their opening two matches to establish themselves as early Group D leaders.

Full Harambee Stars squad

Goalkeepers

  • Byrne Omondi – Gor Mahia
  • Brian Bwire – Tusker
  • Faruk Shikalo – Nairobi United

Defenders

  • Abud Omar – Tusker
  • Frank Odhiambo – Gor Mahia
  • Amos Wanjala – Valencia
  • Sylvester Owino – Gor Mahia
  • Eric Marcelo Ouma – Raków Częstochowa
  • Stanley Wilson – AIK
  • Vincent Harper – Exeter City
  • Ronney Onyango – Sogndal FC
  • Hannif Wesonga – Jamus FC

Midfielders

  • Manzur Okwaro – Stade de Reims
  • Alwyn Tera – Ararat-Armenia
  • Henry Ochieng – Slough Town
  • Zak Vyner – Wrexham

Forwards

  • Michael Olunga – Al-Arabi
  • Job Ochieng – Real Sociedad
  • Mohammed Bajaber – Nairobi United
  • William Lenkupae – Tulsa
  • Adam Wilson – The New Saints
  • Ben Stanley – Gor Mahia
  • Ryan Ogam – RFC Liège
  • Micah Obiero – Carlisle United
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Related Topics

Harambee Stars Benni McCarthy Kenya vs South Africa Harambee Stars vs South Africa
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