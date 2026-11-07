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200 years: Why Paul Makenzi was not sentenced to death over Shakahola murders

By Willis oketch and Marion Kithi | Nov. 7, 2026
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Paul Makenzi appears for sentencing before Justice Diana Kavedza Mochache at the Mombasa Law Courts. [Robert Menza, Standard]

When Jesus Christ called his 12 disciples, he told them he would make them fishers of men. Their mission was to spread the Gospel and convert sinners into his followers. However, when Paul Makenzi started his church, it morphed into a cult. Instead of saving souls, he led his followers to their deaths.

He led men, women and children to starve themselves to death. Those who did not die from starvation were allegedly bludgeoned to death by him and his adherents.

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Paul Makenzi Paul Makenzi Sentencing Shakahola Massacre Deadly Shakahola Cult
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