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Can chickens fly? Governor Sakaja knows better

By Mark Oloo | Nov. 7, 2026
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Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Kisii Governor Simba Arati at the ODM Jacaranda rally on October 31, 2026. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Arthur Sakaja doesn’t need a university degree to grasp the basic rules of power.

At its core, political power isn’t about winning an election or occupying high office. It requires earning and retaining public trust. Power not properly anchored in the goodwill of voters is brittle.

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