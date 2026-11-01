Daggers drawn as divided Kandanda House heads to Meru for SGM

A showdown is looming ahead of Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) Special General Meeting (SGM) slated for November 7 at the Three Steers Hotel in Meru.
The meeting has been convened by delegates not only to resolve the endless leadership and governance wrangles within the federation involving president Hussein Mohammed and his deputy McDonald Mariga but also deliberate on the conduct of the entire National Executive Committee (NEC).
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