Lisandro Martinez slams Manchester United board after Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid

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Manchester United centre back Lisandro Martinez during the UEFA Champions League vs Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Metropolitano on October 13, 2026 [Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/AFP]

Manchester United’s turbulent season hit a boiling point in the Spanish capital on Tuesday night as defender Lisandro Martínez launched a fierce public attack on the club’s hierarchy. Following a sobering 2–0 defeat to Atlético Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium, the Argentine center-back openly criticized the board for a perceived lack of summer investment.

The loss extends United's concerning winless streak to five games across all competitions and compounds a disastrous domestic opening that has left them mired in their worst league start in 40 years.

The Red Devils faced an uphill battle almost immediately. Atlético talisman Pablo Barrios capitalized on defensive sleepiness to open the scoring after just 50 seconds. Despite flashes of resilience, including a first-half effort from Bryan Mbeumo, United failed to find an equalizer.

The game slipped entirely out of reach in the second half. Things went from bad to worse in the 74th minute when young defender Leny Yoro was shown a straight red card for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity (DOGSO). Five minutes later, substitute Ademola Lookman pounced on a rebound off goalkeeper Senne Lammens to tap in Atlético's second and seal the result.

Speaking post-match, a visibly frustrated Martínez did not hold back when addressing the structural deficiencies and thin squad depth plaguing the squad under mounting pressure. Pointing directly to the club's business during the recent transfer window, the defender argued that the team was left unequipped to fight on multiple fronts.

"Really poor," Martínez told broadcasters when assessing the team's trajectory and current state.

The outspoken comments highlight a growing fracture between the dressing room and the executive board. With United already struggling to find consistency in the Premier League and slipping down the UEFA Champions League table, pressure is mounting rapidly on management and club leadership to find an immediate turnaround.