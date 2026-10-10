Prayers answered as SPL finally set to kick off after 48 days of dilemma

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Kariobangi Sharks FC fans attack centre referee John Sulwe after he awarded a disputed penalty to Mombasa United FC during the seond leg of the SPL promotion playoff at Ulinzi Complex in Nairobi on October 06, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The SportPesa Premier League finally returns this weekend after 48 days of uncertainty, with clubs set to begin the 2026/27 season following a prolonged dispute over promotion and relegation that delayed the opening matches.

The new season was initially scheduled to kick off on August 22 but was put on hold after Kariobangi Sharks challenged the Football Kenya Federation's (FKF) decision to apply revised promotion and relegation rules.

Sharks, who finished 16th last season, argued that the 2019 regulations under which the league began should apply.

Under those rules, the bottom two teams are automatically relegated, while the third-bottom side faces a promotion-relegation playoff against a team from the National Super League (NSL).

However, the revised 2025 regulations introduced three automatic relegation places and three direct promotion slots, scrapping the playoff.

The dispute affected Mombasa United, who believed their third-place finish in the second tier had earned them automatic promotion under the new rules. The matter went before the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) and the High Court before mediation paved the way for a play-off.

Mombasa United took a 2-1 first-leg lead but the return match against Sharks was abandoned after violence involving players and supporters left referee John Sulwe under attack. The aggregate score stood at 3-3 when the match was stopped, with FKF's disciplinary committee yet to determine the way forward.

Despite the unresolved play-off matter, the league is now set to begin, with Mathare United hosting APS Bomet at Police Sacco Stadium today (2pm).

Mathare will be keen to make a positive start against a Bomet side hoping to establish itself among the league's competitive teams. Both sides will be looking for an early victory to build confidence after the long wait.

Later in the day, Posta Rangers welcome Shabana at Wang'uru Stadium (4.15pm). The fixture offers Tore Bobe an opportunity to begin their campaign strongly, but Posta will hope to use home advantage to frustrate their visitors.

Tomorrow's programme opens with Ulinzi Stars taking on Tusker at Ulinzi Sports Complex (2pm). The meeting brings together two established sides with ambitions of challenging near the top of the table, making the opening encounter an important early test.

At 3pm, 3K host Mara Sugar at Moi Stadium in Embu, while Migori Youth welcome Kenya Police at Green Stadium in Awendo. Migori will be eager to make their home ground count as they seek a strong start against a Police side expected to provide a difficult test.

Nairobi United face KCB at Police Sacco Stadium (4pm) in the final match tomorrow with both teams seeking maximum points as the race for an early position in the standings begins.

Attention then shifts to Tuesday, when the play-off winners are scheduled to face KK Homeboyz at a venue yet to be confirmed. The fixture remains subject to the outcome of the disciplinary process surrounding the abandoned Sharks-Mombasa encounter.

Defending champions Gor Mahia, meanwhile, host Murang'a Seal at Nyayo Stadium as night football returns in the capital. The record champions will be under pressure to start strongly as they pursue another title, while Murang'a Seal will be keen to upset the hosts.

On Wednesday, AFC Leopards take on Bandari at Nyayo Stadium (3pm) in another interesting fixture. Both sides will be eager to collect points and set the tone for their campaigns.