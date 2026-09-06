Litmus tests for Gor and Tusker as Caf campaign kicks off

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Tusker defender Eugene Ikutwa tackles Gor Mahia winger Shariff Musa in a past match at Nyayo Stadium. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Gor Mahia and Tusker begin their continental campaigns today with tough assignments that will test their strength, character and readiness for the new season.

K'Ogalo face a huge challenge when they host African giants Pyramids FC in a Caf Champions League preliminary round first leg at Nyayo Stadium from 3pm.

Later at 5pm, Tusker will start their Confederation Cup campaign against Sudanese side Al Ahli Madani in Kigali, Rwanda.

For Gor Mahia, the visit of Pyramids presents perhaps the biggest test of their campaign. The Egyptian club arrive in Nairobi as the reigning Champions League champions and will be expected to carry that confidence into the match.

But Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor believes his players can rise to the occasion if they stay together and make the most of their chances.

“We know it won’t be easy but it’s a game of 90,” Akonnor said, describing the match as a “litmus test” for his team.

“This is like a normal league match test that we have to pass. I believe it would come to collective effort and individual brilliance.”

Akonnor knows what it takes to handle big continental matches. The former Ghana captain has managed leading African clubs, including Asante Kotoko, and also coached the Ghana national team.

His experience will be important as Gor attempt to stop a Pyramids side that is led by South African coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Pyramids have the stronger recent record and deeper continental experience, but Gor Mahia will draw confidence from playing at home.

K’Ogalo have faced Egyptian clubs 13 times in continental competition, winning twice, drawing three and losing eight. They have scored nine goals and conceded 27.

However, their home record against Egyptian opposition has produced some memorable results.

Gor beat Zamalek 1-0 in the 1998 Caf Cup and shocked the same club 4-2 in the 2018-19 Caf Confederation Cup group stage. They also held Ismaily to a 1-1 draw in 1969 and Zamalek to another 1-1 draw in 1994.

That home strength was also seen in a goalless draw against ENPPI in the 2013 Caf Confederation Cup.

The picture has been very different when Gor have travelled to Egypt. They have lost all seven of their away matches in North Africa, scoring only twice and conceding 20 goals.

That makes today's home game even more important. Gor will want to build a healthy advantage before travelling to Egypt for the return leg.

Captain Sylvester Owino is aware of the challenge and hopes Gor can finally find their scoring touch.

The captain has backed his teammates to show the fighting spirit needed against the champions and believes they are ready for the test.

For Gor, keeping the match tight and taking their chances could be the key to upsetting Pyramids.

Tusker, meanwhile, will be hoping for a positive start against Al Ahli Madani in Kigali.

The brewers enter the Confederation Cup after a difficult period in domestic football but will see the continental stage as an opportunity to make a strong statement.

Playing in Kigali also means Tusker will not enjoy the full advantage of home support, making concentration and discipline important from the opening whistle.