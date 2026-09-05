Tusker chase history as Caf Confederation journey begins

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Tusker defender Eugene Ikutwa celebrates after scoring a goal during their FKF Super Cup match against Gor Mahia at Nyayo Stadium on August 23. [Stafford Ondego]

Tusker FC will begin their latest African adventure this weekend carrying the memories of a club that has previously come close to continental glory.

The brewers face Sudanese side Al Ahli Madani in Kigali in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup, with coach Julien Mette setting his young side an ambitious target; reaching the group stage.

For Tusker, the return to continental football comes four years after their last appearance. Their most recent campaign was in the 2021/22 season, when they were knocked out in the second round by Egyptian giants Zamalek.

But the club has a much richer history on the continent.

In 1994, when they were known as Kenya Breweries FC, Tusker reached the final of the African Cup Winners’ Cup. That remains one of the biggest achievements by a Kenyan club in continental football and offers the current generation a reminder of what is possible.

Mette wants his players to create their own chapter in that history.

“The target is the group stage for two main reasons. First, the finances, because this will help us with this project. Second, for sporting reasons. We will get six very good games against some of the top teams in Africa,” said Mette.

The French coach sees the competition as more than just a chance to win matches. He believes the tough games will help speed up the growth of a youthful Tusker squad.

The team has a much lower average age than last season as the club continues to invest in young players. Mette believes playing against teams from different parts of Africa will give his players valuable experience.

“This is wonderful for the young players because they will gain more experience. The average age of the team is much lower than it was last season,” he said.

However, Tusker will not rely on youth alone. The squad also has experienced players expected to guide the youngsters through the pressure of continental football.

Captain Aboud Omar is among those carrying that responsibility. The defender has urged the team to remain united and ensure every player plays his part.

“We step on the pitch as one. Everyone has to take responsibility when called upon, both the experienced and young players,” said Omar.

Tusker also head into the tie with confidence after making a strong start to the new season. They defeated champions Gor Mahia 3-1 in the FKF Super Cup last month.