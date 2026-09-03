Gor Mahia prepare for stern CAF Champions League test against African giants Pyramids

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Gor Mahia face Pyramids FC in the preliminary ropund of the CAF Champions League [Gor Mahia Official, Facebook]

Gor Mahia will begin their latest CAF Champions League campaign with perhaps their toughest test to date, a meeting with 2025 African giants Pyramids FC at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

The perennial FKF Premier League champions have returned to Africa’s premier club competition after reclaiming the title last season, but their first assignment is against a Pyramids side arriving with both continental pedigree and an impressive start to the new Egyptian Premier League campaign.

The first preliminary-round first leg, scheduled for a 3pm kick-off, will demand confidence, discipline and a performance beyond what K’Ogalo displayed in their recent domestic setback against Tusker in the FKF Cup.

Coach Charles Akonnor, however, believes his players have prepared adequately for the challenge and insists they are ready to test themselves against one of the continent's top dogs.

“The preparations are going on very well. We know we are facing a very good team, a very tough team, but we are also a good team, and we have been preparing well for this match,” Akonnor said.

The Ghanaian tactician has stressed three key areas, including fitness, tactics and mentality, as the club prepares for a contest where even a small mistake could prove costly.

“We have been working on our tactics, our fitness, and also the mental aspect because these are the kind of matches where you need to be fully prepared. We know what is expected of us on Sunday,” he added.

The Egyptian club are the 2025 CAF Champions League winners, having secured their maiden continental crown in 2025 after defeating South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns 3-2 on aggregate in the final.

Led by the very flamboyant Rulani Mokwena, they have also started the new Egyptian Premier League campaign impressively, winning all three of their opening matches, scoring six goals without conceding.

Their latest outing, however, could offer K’Ogalo a small glimpse of hope. Pyramids lost 3-2 to Al Ahly Bank in a friendly at Cairo's Air Defense Stadium, although that result came outside their competitive league campaign.

For Gor Mahia, the objective will be to exploit home advantage and secure a result strong enough to carry into the second leg in Cairo.

Akonnor knows the immense size of the challenge at hand, but sees the fixture as an opportunity for his players to grow and make their mark. He believes facing high-calibre opposition can help his players demonstrate whether they have what it takes to compete at a higher level.

The encounter could also provide an important platform for Gor Mahia's players to attract attention from the national team setup, with the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations on the horizon.

“It is another opportunity to showcase what we have. We are doing it against a very good side, and we are preparing adequately. The players are getting it right, and I believe we are capable of doing it. Pyramids have good players and they have experience in African competitions. We respect them, and this match will also give our players a chance to fight for their places in the national team,” he explained.

Gor, however, will have to overcome some difficulties of their own, particularly in defence. Newly appointed captain Sylvester Owino is expected to miss around two months after suffering a severe right calf sprain, leaving vice-captain Mike Kibwage with increased responsibility at the back.

Akonnor also urged his players to remain united and disciplined throughout the contest.

“We have to be disciplined, stay together, and fight for every ball. If we do what we have been training and play with confidence, then we can get a positive result,” he told press.

Centre-back Kibwage has called for calm and concentration as K’Ogalo seek to put their recent disappointment behind them. With the return leg scheduled for September 11-13 in Egypt, the pressure will be on K’Ogalo to make home advantage count.

“We have a very good squad which is capable of dominating, and soon we will get our rhythm. We assure our supporters that they will have something to smile about soon,” he said.

Matchday rules for fans

There will also be strict matchday measures for supporters attending the potentially high-intensity encounter. Gor Mahia have warned fans that weapons, firearms, ammunition, fireworks, pyrotechnics, smoke devices, laser pointers, sharp objects and glass containers will not be permitted inside Nyayo.

Alcohol, narcotics, unauthorised broadcasting equipment, drones and oversized bags are also prohibited. Banners and flags must comply with CAF regulations, while discriminatory, offensive and politically motivated materials are banned.

Pyramids bring the reputation of reigning African champions, while Gor Mahia bring home advantage, a record-extending 22nd Kenyan league title and the belief that they can compete with the continent's best.

UTILITIES:

Recent CAF Champions League Winners

2025/26: Mamelodi Sundowns FC (South Africa)

Mamelodi Sundowns FC (South Africa) 2024/25: Pyramids FC (Egypt)

Pyramids FC (Egypt) 2023/24: Al Ahly FC (Egypt)

Al Ahly FC (Egypt) 2022/23: Al Ahly FC (Egypt)

Al Ahly FC (Egypt) 2021/22: Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) 2020/21: Al Ahly FC (Egypt)

Al Ahly FC (Egypt) 2019/20: Al Ahly FC (Egypt)

Al Ahly FC (Egypt) 2018/19: Esperance Tunis (Tunisia)

Esperance Tunis (Tunisia) 2017/18: Esperance Tunis (Tunisia)

Esperance Tunis (Tunisia) 2016/17: Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)