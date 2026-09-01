Lionel Messi retires from international football after 21 years, two Copa Americas and a World Cup

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Argentina's forward Lionel Messi walks off the pitch after Spain won the 2026 World Cup at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. [Jewel SAMAD / AFP]

Lionel Messi, widely considered the greatest footballer in history, has officially drawn the curtain on his legendary 21-year international career.

The 39-year-old Argentina captain confirmed his departure via a personal social media statement, ending an era that saw La Albiceleste reach the summit of world sports.

Messi’s decision comes roughly six weeks after leading Argentina to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, where they narrowly lost 1–0 after extra time to Spain, and three weeks following the tragic passing of his father and longtime manager, Jorge Messi.

In a message to his millions of supporters, Messi revealed that he had drafted his farewell letter just two days after the 2026 World Cup final in New York, but recent personal events cemented his decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

"After all this time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to let everyone know that I am retiring from the national team," Messi wrote. "It was a decision that hurt—and still hurts deep down—but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave it my all, not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too."

Messi acknowledged the toll time takes on an elite athlete and emphasised his trust in the next generation of Argentine talent:

"Time is running short, chapters come to a close, and this one hurts me deeply... I've given everything I had; I have nothing left to give, and besides, some great young players are coming up who deserve to be here. Thank you for all the affection over these past 20 years. Now I'll be just one of you, cheering and supporting from the outside."

At the conclusion of his letter, he added a poignant postscript regarding his family:

"I wrote these words on July 21st, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I am even more convinced than before. Thank you, God, for making me Argentinian. Let's go, Argentina!"

Global reactions to the Captain's Exit

The news triggered an instant wave of emotion across the football world, with former teammates, opponents, and governing bodies honouring his legacy.

FIFA: Hailed Messi as an icon of the global game, highlighting his record 34 World Cup appearances and two Golden Ball awards.

Argentine Football Association (AFA): Issued a simple statement thanking their captain: "Thank you, Leo. Yours is an eternal story written in sky blue and white."

Teammates & Peers: Tributes poured in from around the globe, with current and past stars praising his leadership, perseverance through early international heartbreak, and unmatched technical quality.

Messi leaves behind an international resume that transformed Argentine football history, turning decades of near-misses into ultimate glory. He continues his professional club career with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.