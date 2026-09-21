Eldoret turns to AI as Kenya seeks new tourism markets

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An aerial view of Eldoret city in Uasin Gishu County, which will host the 2026 UN Tourism Week from September 21 to 27. [File,Standard]



Eldoret will host this year’s UN Tourism Week as Kenya seeks to expand its tourism offering beyond the traditional coastal and wildlife destinations.

The week-long event will run from Monday, September 21, to Sunday, September 27, at the University of Eldoret, with artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology at the centre of activities.

Organisers will showcase digital solutions, start-ups and other technologies that they say can help destinations, tourism businesses and communities reach new markets.

The programme will bring together national and county governments, tourism investors, technology companies, innovators, scholars, conservationists and members of the public.

“We have lined up many interesting activities to not only see but to actively participate in. We invite everyone to visit Eldoret and the greater North Rift to sample the glory of the true home of champions,” Tourism Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said.

The event will also offer training on the use of digital technology and AI to tourism businesses, including micro, small and medium enterprises, tour operators, hoteliers, tour guides, youth and community-based tourism enterprises.

Participants will explore the use of AI and digital tools in destination marketing, content creation, customer engagement, business development and market intelligence.

The programme will also promote tourism sites and experiences across the North Rift through road trips and a destination caravan. Visitors will be taken to attraction sites and introduced to local tourism products, enterprises and communities.

Other activities will include hot-air balloon rides, sports, cultural experiences and visits to entertainment venues in Eldoret.

The organisers also plan exhibitions featuring tourism products, enterprises, innovations, culture and creative work, with the aim of creating opportunities for businesses and innovators to connect with potential partners and markets.

Environmental activities, including tree-growing and clean-up exercises, will form part of the programme as organisers promote sustainable tourism.

The event comes as Kenya seeks to broaden the range of destinations and experiences it promotes to international tourists, with the North Rift positioned as part of that expansion.