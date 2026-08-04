School games: On fire Takaba Boys hit seven past Baricho to keep semis dream alive

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Takaba Boys Senior School from North Eastern yesterday thumped Central Region’s St Philip Baricho 7-1 to register their first ever win as the 2026 secondary Schools Term Two games entered day two at Mpesa Foundation Academy, Thika.

Abdi Majid netted a brace while Yahyah Majid, Ismail Idd, Ali Noor and Abdi Karim scored one goal apiece for Takaba.

Alex Jomba netted Baricho’s consolation goal in additional time. Takaba will today face Tumaini in a do-or-die duel that will determine the second team that will advance to the semis in Group B.

In another encounter, former national champions Kakamega School continued to show their longing to recapture the title they last won in 2018 as they thrashed North Eastern’s Tumaini 4-0 in their second Group B match. Green Commandos had announced their return to the nationals with a 3-0 win against Takaba.

Julius Ochieng, Maclin Adika, Daniel Ombati and Bradley Muliamba were on target for Kakamega. Having already qualified for the semi-finals, they will today play winless St Philip Baricho from Central as they aim to top their pool.

In the girls’ trophy chase, former national and East Africa champions Archbishop Njenga sealed their last four slot with a dominant 8-0 against Thika Girls Karibaribi.

Archbishop, who returned to the nationals after years in the cold, are through to the last four following their day one 3-0 win against debutants Raila Educational Centre (REC).

Newcomers REC recovered from their disappointing entry to the stage to thrash fellow novices Misuuni 6-0. The city girls will today clash with Karibaribi in their last pool match with a win spurring them to the semis.

REC coach Joseph Orao lauded his charges for the impressive comeback urging them to keep the momentum.

“They fought hard for the victory and their hard work paid off. Our start was not good but we still have a chance and they are determined to make the best out of it.”

St Joseph’s Girls Senior School Kitale whitewashed homegirls Kiaritha 14-0 in their second Group A tie.