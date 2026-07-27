Reality check in Rabat as Harambee Starlets crumble

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Harambee Starlets forward Mwanalima Adam in a training session. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Harambee Starlets endured a sobering return to the continental stage as they suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to their hosts Morocco in their opening Group A match of the 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium on Sunday night.

Having been in the cold for a decade, this was not the return that head coach Beldine Odemba and her charges were hoping for as they learned firsthand the unforgiving gulf in quality and structural readiness.

Arriving in Rabat plagued by administrative issues that led to protests over unpaid allowances and limited high-level build-up matches, beating the Atlas Lionesses was no tall order.

Morocco, on the other hand, went into the clash not only buoyed by home advantage but also boasting of a professional setup heavily backed by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation. In addition to uninterrupted high-level preparations, the star-studded side featured players seasoned in top European leagues.

The Kenyans were hoping to punch above their weight, and for a moment, hope flickered when Kenya Police Bullets FC star Terry Engesha rattled the crossbar inside the early minutes of the game. However, that hope vanished swiftly as the Atlas Lionesses under the tutelage of former Spain’s Women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda flexed their formidable muscle.

Marshalled by the high-profile Vilda, who led Spain to the 2023 Women’s World Cup title, Morocco showed class, totally outplaying the Kenyans. The Lionesses were home and dry by the 47th minute thanks to goals from Ibtissam Jraidi, who bagged a brace, Sakina Ouzraoui, and Maryame Atiq.

Odemba said that his charges were not at their best in the encounter but had two games at hand to make amends. “We didn’t have the desired control in the transition phases. We have two matches left against Senegal and Algeria; it’s up to us to correct our mistakes.”

In another Group A tie, Algeria began their campaign with a 2-0 win against Senegal. Harambee Starlets will take on Senegal on Thursday in a high-stakes duel where both sides will be chasing a win.