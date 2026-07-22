Lessons for East Africa ahead of 2027 AFCON after successful World Cup in North America

The trophy went to Madrid. The message came home to Africa.
For one month across the United States, Mexico and Canada, the 2026 World Cup rewrote what the world thought it knew about the global game, and no continent left with more to celebrate, more to regret and more to learn than ours.
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