Giant of the game: Liverpool and England legend Keegan dies aged 75

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Newcastle's English Manager Kevin Keegan gestures during their Premier League match against West Ham at Upton Park, East London on April 26, 2008. [Glyn Kirk]

Former Liverpool and England star Kevin Keegan has died aged 75 after battling cancer, his family announced on Monday.

Keegan, regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation, was diagnosed with stage four cancer and underwent treatment in January.

He became one of only four Englishmen to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or award during a glittering playing career, while his colourful time as a manager included reviving Newcastle.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75," a statement from Keegan's family said.

"Kevin, a double Ballon d'Or winner, was a much loved husband, father and grandfather.

"The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments."

Saluting Keegan's trophy-filled spell at Anfield, Liverpool said: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Kevin Keegan and mourn his loss.

"His indomitable spirit and remarkable contribution will be forever etched in our history and his legacy will live on. Rest in peace, Kevin."

The Football Association, posting on the official England X account, said it was "incredibly saddened" by Keegan's death.

Prince William, the Patron of the FA, said: "Incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Kevin Keegan.

"A truly remarkable footballer and manager who inspired generations with his talent, passion and love of the game."

Former Prime Minister and Newcastle fan Tony Blair praised Keegan, saying: "Kevin inspired everyone he met, including me. He was just a thoroughly decent man with a strong sense of values and a belief, not only in the game of football, but also in Britain as a nation."

Keegan, a dynamic striker nicknamed "mighty mouse", won the English top-flight title three times with Liverpool after starting his legendary career with lowly Scunthorpe.

He also won the European Cup in 1977 and the FA Cup in 1974 during an iconic six-year spell on Merseyside before joining German club Hamburg in 1977.

Keegan, who scored 21 goals in 63 games for England, won the Bundesliga title with Hamburg in 1979 and helped them reach the European Cup final the following year.

He was voted the European Player of the Year in 1978 and 1979.

"Rest in peace, 'Mighty Mouse'," Hamburg said as they hailed the "English football icon".

'Will never be forgotten'

Keegan returned to England to play for Southampton and Newcastle, retiring in 1984 after starring in the Magpies' promotion to the top tier.

"We are devastated to learn of the passing of Kevin Keegan, one of the most iconic, influential and deeply-loved figures in our club's history," Newcastle said in a statement.

"Kevin was more than a legendary footballer and manager. He was the beating heart of Newcastle United for generations of supporters.

"Kevin gave supporters hope and pride, and led a team whose style, spirit and passion captured the imagination of football fans around the world. He was so much more than an entertainer."

Turning to management in 1992, he led Newcastle to promotion to the Premier League in 1993.

Keegan established them as a force in the top-flight, dubbed "the entertainers" as they finished runners-up to Manchester United after blowing a big lead in 1995-96 title race.

His clashes with United manager Alex Ferguson -- including his famous "I'd love it if we beat them" rant -- took a toll on Keegan, who eventually resigned in 1997.

He went on to manage Fulham before taking charge of England in a turbulent spell from 1999 to 2000, quitting the role of national team boss just hours after a 1-0 defeat against Germany at Wembley.

England had failed to make it out of the group stage at Euro 2000 during Keegan's reign.

Keegan also spent four years as Manchester City manager before finishing his managerial career with a brief return to Newcastle in 2008.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said: "RIP Kevin Keegan. One of the greatest players this country has ever produced, trophies and goals galore, double Ballon d'Or winner shows he was an absolute giant of the English game.

"One of the most important men in making Liverpool what it is today."

Former Newcastle and England striker Alan Shearer, who played under Keegan for club and country, paid an emotional tribute to his idol.

"My Hero. My manager. My friend. Sleep easy Boss," he said.