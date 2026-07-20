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Spanish World Cup celebrations detected by seismic sensors after final goal

By AFP | Jul. 20, 2026
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Spanish fans celebrate during the 2026 World Cup final vs Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)

Spain's World Cup celebrations were not just heard across the country -- they were felt underground.

Seismometers dotted around Spain detected vibrations caused by fans erupting in joy after Ferran Torres' goal in Sunday's final secured the national team's second World Cup title, scientists said Monday.

Researchers from the Geosciences Barcelona centre analysed data from the National Geographic Institute (IGN) and the Catalan Geological and Cartographic Institute (ICGC), which showed unusual signals linked to the celebrations in cities including Algeciras, Barcelona, Cadiz and Granada, they said in a statement.

The sensors picked up three clear bursts of activity during the match: after Torres' goal, a later strike that was ruled out by VAR and the strongest vibration recorded after the final whistle.

Scientists said the movements were an example of  "induced seismicity" caused by human activity -- in this case, thousands of fans jumping, shouting and celebrating at once.

Sensors detected comparable vibrations during Spain's Euro 2024 final victory over England, when goals by Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal triggered measurable ground movements in Madrid and Barcelona.

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