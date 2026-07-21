How CCTV footage in Albert Ojwang murder was tampered with

Teacher Albert Odhiambo Ojwang was clobbered with a blunt object, strangled and assaulted to death inside a cell at Central Police Station and not an accident as alleged, the High Court has been told.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga yesterday, witnesses painted to the High Court Judge Diana Kavedza the happenings of June 7 and 8, last year when Odhiambo was detained at Central following an alleged complaint by the Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat.
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