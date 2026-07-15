Double delight as Junior Starlets continue soaring higher

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Junior Starlets players celebrate their victory over South Africa's at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

History rarely repeats itself with such defiant flair! When Junior Starlets clinched their spot at the 2026 Fifa U17 Women’s World Cup, they did more than just secure a ticket to Morocco, but destroyed the narrative that their first global appearance was just a fleeting anomaly.

By qualifying for a second time in three years, the youngsters are gradually transitioning from tournament debutants to a persistent formidable force in international football. Starlets 5-1 aggregate win against continental football giants South Africa is a testament to the bright future of Kenyan women’s football. And with Harambee Starlets gearing up for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), these achievements are longer miracles but fruits of the evolving women’s game.

At the heart of this resurgence is Junior Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche, a tactician with an uncanny ability to read both the game and the human spirit. When South Africa’s Bantwana struck early in the decisive return leg match at the Nyayo Stadium and threatened to derail their campaign, Cheche ensured that the team’s composure was not fractured.

Her half-time peptalk worked wonders; it revived their fighting spirits and transformed them from a side that had conceded early and trailed throughout the first half to 3-1 winners by the full-time whistle. Their response was clinical, they were unstoppable in the second half and had a ruthless edge that left the South Africans with no idea of how to stop them.

Gaudencia Maloba’s header ignited the comeback as she levelled the score in the 71st minute. They piled more pressure on Bantwana, which led to their dependable defender Ntokozo Pardzayi committing a foul in the penalty box. Brenda Awuor did not disappoint as she netted Kenya’s second goal from the spot. Elizabeth Alizeba, who came off the bench to change the game, then sent Nyayo into a frenzy when she single-handedly came from the midfield to beat the South African defence and goalkeeper Dakalo Mafumo for the third goal.

Speaking after the match, Cheche said that they had to remind the girls of who they were and that the moment belonged to them.

“In the first half the girls were tensed and had stage fright because they are not used to playing with huge crowds. However, we talked to them that they were at home and had to rise to the occasion, play for their country, and fight for the badge, and that made the game easier for them in the second half,” Cheche said.

Cheche’s midas touch is founded in the way she cultivates resilience in her players, making them believe that they can achieve anything as long as they remain focused and continue pushing themselves. This has seen her become the first Kenyan coach to lead a national team to not just one but two Fifa World Cup tournaments.

Starlets’ masterclass show against South Africa was the signature of a team that has mastered the art of winning when stakes are very high. Having been eliminated by Cameroon in the final round of last year’s qualifiers, Starlets launched their campaign in the first round against Namibia. They beat Namibia 2-1 away in Windhoek then thrashed them 5-0 at home for a 7-1 aggregate win and a date with neighbours Uganda in the second round.

They faced stiff competition against the Teen Cranes but advanced to the third round due to the away goal rule. The two sides had played to a 1-1 deadlock in Kampala, with the second leg played at Nyayo ending in a barren draw. Emily Adhiambo’s goal at the FUFA Stadium Kadiba carried Kenya into the final phase of qualifiers, where they met South Africa, who had eliminated Tanzania in the second round.

In Morocco, Kenya will launch their quest in Group E where they will play USA, China and Samoa for a place in the knockouts. Hosts Morocco, Nigeria, Zambia and Ghana who earned their slots from the just concluded qualifiers are other African representatives at the event set for October 17 to November 7.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto yesterday at State House Nairobi flagged off Harambee Starlets and Juniors Starlets ahead of their respective international assignments. The senior team will jet out of the country today for a camp in France before they travel to Morocco for Wafcon.