Ruto hails Junior Starlets, pledges full support

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya's Junior Starlets celebrate their victory against South Africa during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier on July 12, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

President William Ruto has congratulated Kenya's Junior Starlets following their historic qualification for the 2026 FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup.

President Ruto described the team's achievement as a source of national pride and pledging his full support as they prepare for the global tournament in Morocco.

Speaking through a video call moments after the team's victory over South Africa at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, President Ruto praised the players for their resilience, determination and commitment, saying they had inspired the nation through their remarkable performance.

"You have made us very proud. I love you guys, you have made our country proud. Congratulations, and I'm very proud of you. You can count on my support one hundred per cent," the President told the jubilant squad.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohamed and other leaders joined the players and technical bench during the President's virtual address.

The Junior Starlets booked their place at the World Cup after defeating South Africa's Bantwana 3-1 in the second leg of the final qualifying round, completing a commanding 5-1 aggregate victory. Kenya's Junior Starlets players challenge the ball from South Africa's defence during FIFA World Cup qualifiers on July 12, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

South Africa had taken an early lead through captain Katleho Malebana, but Kenya mounted a superb second-half comeback as Gaudencia Maloba equalised before Brenda Awuor converted a penalty and substitute Elizabeth Alizeba added a third goal to seal qualification.

The result sends Kenya to a second consecutive FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, which will be staged in Morocco from October 17 to November 7, 2026. The tournament will feature an expanded field of 24 teams, giving Africa more representation on the global stage.

The qualification marks another milestone for head coach Mildred Cheche, who has become the first Kenyan coach to guide a national football team to two FIFA World Cup tournaments. Cheche first made history in 2024 when she led the Junior Starlets to Kenya's maiden appearance at a FIFA World Cup during the tournament in the Dominican Republic.

Team Kenya, Harambee Starlets U-17 before the start of the game against South Africa on July 12, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya exceeded expectations during that debut campaign by recording a memorable victory over Mexico, demonstrating that the country's emerging women's football programme could compete against established football nations.

Cheche had warned her players against complacency despite carrying a two-goal first-leg advantage into Sunday's return fixture.

"For every game, we prepare for all situations. We prepared for a draw, a loss and a win, but at this particular moment we were preparing for a win," she said before the encounter.