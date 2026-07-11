Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

England battle Norway as Argentina face Swiss in World Cup last eight

By AFP | Jul. 11, 2026
Follow The Standard on Google News
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi smiles in a training session at Sporting KC Training Centre in Kansas City on July 10, 2026, on the eve of the 2026 World Cup quarterfinal vsina and Switzerland. (JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)

England lock horns with Norway in a World Cup quarter-final in Miami on Saturday that pits Harry Kane against Erling Haaland in a mouthwatering battle of elite strikers.

The teams are competing to face either reigning champions Argentina or surprise package Switzerland in the semi-finals.

Kane has once again been England's hero, dragging his teammates through an attritional last-16 meeting with Mexico at the Estadio Azteca that they won 3-2 despite having a man sent off.

The Bayern Munich forward has scored six goals to fire the Three Lions to the quarter-finals.

Haaland appears to have been enjoying himself ever since he touched down in the United States and began smashing in the seven goals that have carried Norway further than ever before.

Their run, which included eliminating Brazil, has been accompanied by their fans' joyous rowing celebration that has turned venues across the US into giant human Viking ships.

"Every game has been the most important (in history) for Norwegian football, especially in the knockout rounds, so this is the third time it is the most important game," Norway coach Stale Solbakken said on Friday.

Kane described 25-year-old Haaland as "a beast" but insisted he and the Manchester City striker had contrasting styles.

"I see myself as a different player, although I score the same goals," the England captain, 32, said on Friday.

"I like to maybe touch the ball a little bit more, be involved with the play a little bit more, but also can play as maybe the out-and-out number nine.

"I don't think it's one to compare ourselves. I respect him a lot as a player and as a professional."

England were boosted by the return to training on Friday of the influential trio of Declan Rice, Marc Guehi and Reece James, who have been dealing with illness and injury.

Coach Thomas Tuchel described their presence as "the best news" and said: "We took a big step in our last match, but it was only a step.

"The next step is to win a quarter-final. The important thing is to look up at what is ahead of us."

The contest in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium is likely to be a sweaty affair played in temperatures forecast to rise above 40C (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

- 'Keep dreaming' -

Argentina made a smooth start to their bid to become the first country since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.

But since they entered the knockout rounds, frailties have crept in as they were pushed to breaking point by first World Cup debutants Cape Verde and then Egypt.

Lionel Messi, who turned 39 during the group phase, has again been the talisman for the South Americans, his genius repeatedly getting his team out of tight spots.

But there is just a suggestion the Swiss, a well-organised unit marshalled by midfield general Granit Xhaka, could exploit any weariness and cause them problems at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said he is very proud of the character his team has shown.

"I would like this national team to be remembered as a team that never gave up," he said.

The 48-year-old has been especially marked by the support for the team expressed by a young fan.

"We do not play football just for a win," he said.

"And then when you see those things that come out of our heart, this is just outstanding.

"When you see a 10-year-old saying those things and talking with that passion, and everyone shouting 'Argentina', that is just so emotional. And that is the legacy that I want."

Messi will be bidding to add to the 21 goals -- a new record -- he has scored across the six World Cups in which he has played.

Xhaka, 33, for his part said his message to the Swiss fans was a simple one.

"Regarding the fans, keep dreaming. I am a person who always dreams, and dreams can come true," he said.

"Sometimes you need to do something new. You really need to push your limits if you want to beat Argentina. And I'm convinced my team is ready."

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

FIFA World Cup Norway vs England Argentina vs Switzerland
.

Latest Stories

Why a small election in Mt Kenya will have giant consequences
Why a small election in Mt Kenya will have giant consequences
Politics
By Steve Mkawale
1 hr ago
Drunk with power? How Ruto allies are losing touch with Kenyans
Politics
By Brian Kisanji
1 hr ago
After 13 years abroad, they returned with nothing
National
By Lewis Nyaundi and Boniface Mithika
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gunfire, masked men and bribery claims shake Ol Kalou by-election race
By Julius Chepkwony and James Munyeki 1 hr ago
Gunfire, masked men and bribery claims shake Ol Kalou by-election race
State officers under fire over early 2027 campaigns
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
State officers under fire over early 2027 campaigns
Wetangula, Lusaka heckled off in home turf
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Wetangula, Lusaka heckled off in home turf
Why a small election in Mt Kenya will have giant consequences
By Steve Mkawale 1 hr ago
Why a small election in Mt Kenya will have giant consequences
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved