Belgium thrash USA to end World Cup dream and set up Spain showdown

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Romelu Lukaku of Belgium celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 vs USA at Seattle Stadium on July 06, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. [Jamie Squire/AFP]

Belgium brought the United States' World Cup party to a shattering halt on Monday, thrashing the tournament co-hosts 4-1 to set up a quarter-final showdown with Spain.

Charles De Ketelaere scored twice, Hans Vanaken punished a goalkeeping howler, and substitute Romelu Lukaku added a fourth to settle a last-16 clash that had been overshadowed by the pre-match uproar surrounding US striker Folarin Balogun.

Balogun, named in US coach Mauricio Pochettino's starting line-up after FIFA suspended a one-game ban following lobbying by US President Donald Trump, was largely anonymous throughout Monday's knockout tie at Seattle's Lumen Field.

Instead, a rampant Belgium ruthlessly dismantled the USA's hopes of reaching a first World Cup quarter-final in 24 years, in a bitterly disappointing end to a campaign that had captivated the host nation.

De Ketelaere fired Belgium ahead after nine minutes, and although Malik Tillman's deflected free-kick leveled it in the 31st-minute, the US fightback was shortlived.

De Ketelaere headed Belgium back in front in the 33rd minute, and Vanaken made it 3-1 in the 57th minute after a dreadful blunder by US goalkeeper Matt Freese, who was dispossessed after charging out of his penalty area to clear.

Veteran striker Lukaku piled on the misery with a fourth in stoppage time.

The defeat capped a tumultuous 24 hours for the World Cup co-hosts, who were lifted by FIFA's shock reprieve of Balogun on Sunday -- a decision which brought widespread condemnation across the football world.

Belgium football chiefs had challenged Balogun's eligibility for the game earlier on Monday but saw their appeal dismissed out of hand by FIFA.

- Sad farewell -

The Belgians advance to a quarter-final meeting with Spain in Los Angeles on Friday.

The Spaniards booked their place in that game with a 1-0 victory over Portugal in the final World Cup match of Cristiano Ronaldo's career.

Spanish substitute Mikel Merino coolly slotted the winner in the first minute of stoppage time to seal victory in a dour contest between the Iberian football rivals at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The defeat marked a sad farewell to the World Cup for Portugal captain Ronaldo, the 41-year-old superstar playing in his sixth edition of the tournament.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Ronaldo, who has struggled to reproduce his best form during a challenging campaign in the United States, had long dreamed of adding a World Cup winners medal to his collection of honours amassed over a career that has straddled three decades.

But the striker was rarely more than a peripheral figure in a performance that saw Portugal muster just two shots on target, compared to Spain's six.

Ronaldo said afterwards he would take time to consider his future following the defeat.

"It was my last World Cup, yes, but I'll have time to think about the rest, to be with my family, not make rash decisions, and just get on with life," Ronaldo said.

"That's football, that's the life of a footballer. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, and you have to move on."

Ronaldo, the leading scorer in the history of men's international football, said he would leave the World Cup stage "with a clear conscience".

"The truth is, the biggest title I won with the national team was in 2016 (the European Championship), which for me is just as significant as a World Cup, honestly," he said.

European champions Spain struggled to break down the Portuguese, but finally took the lead in stoppage time, Merino latching on to a through ball from a quick free kick and prodding a low finish past Diogo Costa.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was satisfied with his performance.

"It was a fantastic match -- a final played early -- and, inevitably, we had to sweat it out until the very end," de la Fuente said. "We put in a complete performance."