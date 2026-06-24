Golden Boot: Who will come out on top in race for the ages?

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Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 World Cup Group J.[AFP]

It is fast becoming a Golden Boot race for the ages.

Lionel Messi leads the way with five goals from two games. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are second in the standings with four goals each.

This is only the second time in World Cup history that three players have scored four or more times after two matches, and the first since 1954.

It was another extraordinary few hours of goalscoring from some of the best forwards football has seen.

Messi was up first, breaking the World Cup goals record with a double for Argentina against Austria.

Mbappe responded in kind with two goals in France’s weather-delayed victory against Iraq on his 100th international appearance.

And it was Haaland’s turn soon after, scoring twice as Norway beat Senegal to qualify for the last 32. Not a bad start to his own World Cup career.

Anything one can do, the others can do better. It has that feel about it at the moment, and this is before Harry Kane has the chance to add to his opening-day double as England faced Ghana last night.

There is a growing sense we are seeing something special as the world’s best set records tumbling on the sport’s biggest stage.

French football expert Julien Laurens told BBC Sport: “With the big stars, they want the ball all the time.

“I guess part of it is that they’re not just chasing the Golden Boot, a handful of them are chasing the all-time record too.”

Records fall on ‘superstar day’

This tournament started with Germany’s Miroslav Klose top of the all-time World Cup goalscoring charts with 16 goals.

Two games in and 38-year-old Messi now leads the way with 18 goals from 28 World Cup games, having scored all five of Argentina’s goals so far at this edition.

But Mbappe isn’t far behind.

The Frenchman has pulled level with Klose, scoring 16 goals in as many matches, and will have his sights set on becoming the first striker to win multiple Golden Boots, as will Kane, and eclipsing Messi’s total.

Laurens said: “We thought it could be the Kylian Mbappe show again because of the incredible record he is chasing, now owned by Lionel Messi.”

And how long before we are talking about Manchester City’s scoring phenomenon Haaland with the record in his sights? It won’t be by the end of this tournament, but if he keeps up his current rate he will be in the mix in the future.

The 25-year-old is just the sixth player to score multiple goals in each of his first two World Cup appearances - and has a remarkable tally of 59 goals in 52 Norway appearances.

Former Scotland striker Ally McCoist told ITV: “In terms of natural footballing ability, Messi is out in front, with Kylian Mbappe probably in second. But in front of goal Haaland is as good as it gets.

“It is impossible to compare these players. Harry Kane is a better all-round footballer than Haaland as well.

“But in terms of putting the ball in the back of the net, Haaland is probably the best out there. When it comes to finishing, he takes some beating.”

Ex-England midfielder Karen Carney added on ITV: “It was a superstar day. Messi stole the show, but what performances from Mbappe and Haaland as well. Let’s hope Harry Kane can get in on the act on Tuesday.”

They’re so inevitable

Records have been falling from day one for the game’s most feared forwards.

Messi now leading the all-time World Cup list has taken a lot of the headlines, and rightly so.

But he isn’t the only one who has been setting records this tournament.

Mbappe now tops France’s goalscoring charts, Haaland is Norway’s leading World Cup scorer, after just two games , while Kane has equalled Gary Lineker’s World Cup record for England.

And all of them will have their sights set on France’s Just Fontaine’s 1958 record of 13 goals scored in one tournament.

Only three players: Fontaine, Gerd Muller for Germany in 1970 and Hungary’s Sandor Kocsis in 1954, have ever hit double figures at a single World Cup.

It would not be a surprise if that select list has grown by the end of this tournament.

The new 48-team format certainly looks to have increased the potential for goals. With more lower-ranked teams, the world’s best attackers have prospered.

The World Cup winners will also have to play one more round than ever before - again increasing the chance for goals.

Former France defender Gael Clichy told BBC Sport: “Kylian Mbappe is part of the generation which (has) that fearless factor.

“I remember when I started you had to give respect to the older generation when you came in, and you were not trying to do a nutmeg to the old men.

“This generation, they have respect, but differently. Don’t talk about age, talk about performance.”

So, back to the small matter of the race for the Golden Boot.

“It’s not something I’m thinking about right now,” said Mbappe. “Leo always scores. He always has and always will.

“If I start watching him, I’ll feel like I have to do even more, so no, I don’t watch what he’s doing. I’m only thinking about helping my team, by helping the team, I score goals and get closer to that kind of level.”

Norway boss Stale Solbakken has, perhaps unsurprisingly, pushed Haaland’s cause.

“He is the best striker, he is not playing for France or Argentina; he scores for Norway. He’s scored four goals now, two braces on the biggest stage,” he said.

“It’s easier to win the Golden Boot when you play for France and Argentina, but we’ll try to give Erling more games, and more help also in the next games. So he’s on fire and I’m very happy for him that he can score on the biggest stage.”

USA striker Folarin Balogun has made a decent enough start to the tournament himself, with two goals in his first two games.

But he probably summed it up the best, when he joked: “I think it’s annoying. Seeing players like Messi, Mbappe, Haaland, they’re so inevitable. I think they’re scoring a goal a game, sometimes more.

“For me, it’s just about trying to get to that level, to be inevitable as well.”