Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Tunisia sack coach Lamouchi, appoint Herve Renard after one World Cup game

By AFP | Jun. 16, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Tunisia have sacked coach Sabri Lamouchi and replaced him with Frenchman Herve Renard [AFP]

Tunisia have responded to their 5-1 World Cup thrashing by Sweden by sacking coach Sabri Lamouchi and replacing him with Frenchman Herve Renard, the federation announced on national TV on Monday.

Lamouchi is the first coach in World Cup history to be sacked after just one game.

Renard guided Saudi Arabia to a shock win against eventual winners Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and has since coached the France women's team.

"The president of the Tunisian Football Federation, Moez Nassari, announced that an official agreement had been reached with French coach Herve Renard for him to take charge of the national football team until the end of the 2026 World Cup," the Tunisian public broadcaster announced.

Lamouchi, 54, had only been in charge since January.

The former French international player won just one of his five games in charge, a 1-0 victory over Haiti.

The heavy defeat by Sweden on Sunday leaves Tunisia with a tough task to reach the knockout round.

They face Japan in their next Group F match on Saturday before taking on the Netherlands.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Tunisia FIFA World Cup Sabri Lamouchi Herve Renard
.

Latest Stories

IM banks on Thunder with Sh10m
IM banks on Thunder with Sh10m
Basketball
By Brian Ngugi
2 mins ago
Ruto hits out at global lenders, calls for Africa's inclusion
Business
By Macharia Kamau
22 mins ago
Budget reality check as Moody's warns Kenya of fiscal pain ahead
Business
By Brian Ngugi
22 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Blood money: Will compensation heal a bleeding nation, end police cruelty?
By Juliet Omelo 22 mins ago
Blood money: Will compensation heal a bleeding nation, end police cruelty?
MPs clash over tax proposals in Finance Bill
By Irene Githinji 22 mins ago
MPs clash over tax proposals in Finance Bill
Duale contradicts self in court over Ebola quarantine facility deal
By Kamau Muthoni 22 mins ago
Duale contradicts self in court over Ebola quarantine facility deal
Budget reality check as Moody's warns Kenya of fiscal pain ahead
By Brian Ngugi 22 mins ago
Budget reality check as Moody's warns Kenya of fiscal pain ahead
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved