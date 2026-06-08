Perez re-elected at Real Madrid paving way for Mourinho return

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Real Madrid President Florentino Perez talks to media at Real Madrid Sports City in Valdebebas, in the outskirts of Madrid, on May 12, 2026. [AFP]

Florentino Perez has been re-elected president of Real Madrid by an overwhelming majority, paving the way for Jose Mourinho to return as manager.

The 79-year-old Perez, president for 23 years across two spells, took 65 per cent of the votes to vanquish his 37-year-old challenger, Enrique Riquelme, the club announced late Sunday.

"We have won the elections and will continue working to keep winning titles," Perez said in his victory speech.

The result means Mourinho will be announced as Real Madrid's new manager as early as Monday.

The 63-year-old will return after last being in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu 13 years ago, with Madrid paying Mourinho's current club Benfica a reported 15 million euro ($17.25 million) release fee.

"We will continue to take pride in the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, the best stadium in the world," Perez said.

"Proud to have the best players in the world, proud to welcome back one of the best coaches in the world, a Madridista like Jose Mourinho."

Mourinho first joined Real Madrid in 2010, spending three seasons at the club.

During his tenure he won one La Liga championship, one Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup during a period of fierce rivalry with Pep Guardiola's Barcelona.

Appointing the divisive Mourinho will be a gamble on the part of president Perez after Los Blancos finished without a major trophy in 2025/26 -- a second consecutive barren season.

"We will continue working so that Real Madrid keeps winning titles," said Perez.

"And we will fight until the end to achieve the 16th European Cup."

In a brief video shared on the official Instagram account of Perez's campaign last week, the Portuguese coach had appeared wearing a Real Madrid shirt and saying: "Yes."

Beaten candidate Riquelme for his part had pledged to sign Manchester City and Norway striker Erling Haaland if he won.

Real Madrid is owned entirely by members who elect the president.

"Rest assured," said Perez. "With me as president, Real Madrid has been, is, and will always remain owned by its members."