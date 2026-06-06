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Gor renew sponsorship deal as Morrison targets more success

By Ochieng Oyugi | Jun. 6, 2026
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Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier (right) and Plascon Kenya Managing Director Enami Kota after renewing their sponsorship deal. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Gor Mahia star Enock Morrison has hinted that he cannot wait to play in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League next season.

The Ghanaian midfielder is thrilled ahead of next season’s continental showpiece after he won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Midfielder of the Year awards at the SportPesa Premier League Gala Awards held in Nairobi on Thursday night.

Speaking at a ceremony where K’Ogalo was awarded a Sh1 million bonus by paint manufacturing company Plascon Kenya for winning the 22nd Premier League title, Morrison said he is planning to put his best foot forward in the continental showpiece.

“This is a priceless opportunity which I want to utilise to showcase my talent to the rest of Africa. I’ll give it my all, as my dream is to also earn a first-ever call up to the Ghanaian national team,” Morrison said.

Morrison, who was hailed by Plascon Kenya Managing Director Enami Kota for bagging the two coveted awards, indicated that this is the best ever moment of his football career.

“The season has been good. I made history. Since I won the awards, I have received lots of messages from friends, family, and teammates, but I want to say this success is for the whole team, we want to carry the momentum with us to the Champions League.

“I think this is my best-ever version of me in the sport, but I strongly believe there’s more to come,” he said.

On top of the bonus, Plascon signed a new three-year contract worth Sh30 million with K’Ogalo. They also gave Gor an additional Sh1.5 million to help with their Champions League preparations and campaign. 

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