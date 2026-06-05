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History as Ghanaian Morrisson named SportPesa Premier League MVP

By Washington Onyango | Jun. 5, 2026
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Enock Morrisson of Gor Mahia poses with his award after being named SPL Most Valuable Player on June 4, 2025 in Nairobi. [Stafford Ondego, Standard] 

Enock Morrisson has been crowned the Most Valuable Player of the 2025/26 SportPesa Premier League season after guiding Gor Mahia to the league title.

The Ghanaian midfielder became the first foreign player in 14 years to win the top individual award in Kenyan football. The last foreign player to achieve the feat was Ugandan striker Dan Sserunkuma in 2012.

Morrisson enjoyed an outstanding campaign for Gor Mahia as the club reclaimed the league crown for a record 22nd title. His strong performances in midfield helped K’Ogalo stay consistent throughout the season.

The 26-year-old was one of the biggest winners during Thursday night’s SportPesa League Gala Awards after also being named Midfielder of the Season and earning a place in the Team of the Season.

Morrisson featured in 31 league matches, scoring three goals and providing four assists despite missing some matches through suspension. He also created more than 20 chances and impressed with his work rate, winning over 60 duels and making several important tackles.

His influence was felt across the season as he picked up 15 Man of the Match awards. He was also named in the Team of the Week nine times and received three Player of the Month nominations.

Speaking after receiving the award, an emotional Morrisson thanked Kenyan fans for their support since arriving in the country.

“I want to start by saying ‘asante sana’ to the Kenyan community for giving me a home away from home and for providing such an incredible support system,” he said.

“Winning this award is truly special, and I want to dedicate it to the late Raila Odinga and my beloved mother.”

Morrisson joined Gor Mahia in 2024 from Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko and has quickly become one of the club’s key players.

He beat a strong shortlist that included Jim Owili of Mara Sugar, teammate Shariff Musa, Joe Waithira of Murang’a SEAL and Kayci Odhiambo from AFC Leopards.

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