New-look Harambee Stars face Lesotho test

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Coach Benni McCarthy during the Harambee Stars and Morocco CHAN 2024 Group A clash at Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi, on August 10, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

A youthful Harambee Stars side will face Lesotho in an international friendly at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria, from 4 pm (Kenyan time) in South Africa, with head coach Benni McCarthy using the match to test new faces ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The friendly comes at a key moment for Kenya as the national team begins preparations for the qualifiers set to start in September.

Despite having qualified for the 2027 Afcon as co-hosts, Harambee Stars are expected to use the qualifiers and friendly matches to build a stronger squad capable of competing against Africa’s top nations.

Several players are set for their senior international debuts, highlighting the fresh direction McCarthy has taken with the team.

Defender Deon Woodman, winger Sammy Hena-Kamau, striker Micah Obiero, defender Sydney Agina, and goalkeeper Caleb Kramer are all in line for their first appearances for the senior side.

The squad also continues to show trust in younger players who have impressed in recent months. Mohammed Bajaber, Austine Odhiambo, Ryan Ogam, and Ben Stanley remain part of the set-up as McCarthy pushes for continuity and long-term development.

McCarthy said the friendlies offer a perfect opportunity to assess the growing pool of talent available to Kenya.

“The friendlies came at a good time when we have many new faces, especially when the season is also finished,” said McCarthy.

“We have many Kenyan-born players playing abroad that we have not been able to watch, and this allows us to see their levels at first hand compared to previous teams that we have had.”

The former Manchester United assistant coach believes Kenya is building a solid foundation for the future through youth development and exposure to stronger opposition.

“We need to have a solid squad ahead of the Afcon qualifiers beginning this September. Despite having qualified, we have the opportunity to face stronger sides, including South Africa, as we gear towards hosting the continental games next year,” he added.

“We have a young squad of 25 years, a very good indication of how the national team set up promotes young talent and continuity for the future.”

Kenya heads into the Lesotho match carrying a strong historical record against the southern African nation. Out of their previous meetings, Harambee Stars have only lost once.

Kenya first beat Lesotho 1-0 in an international friendly on December 15, 1973, before registering another 1-0 victory away in Lesotho on March 12, 1978. The return leg in Nairobi on April 30 that year also ended in a 1-0 win for Kenya.

The two sides later drew 2-2 during the 1992 Afcon qualifiers in Lesotho before Kenya secured a commanding 3-0 win in Nairobi in 1993. A 2000 friendly ended 1-1, while another 2-2 draw followed at the 2013 Cosafa Cup.

Lesotho finally secured their first win over Kenya during the 2014 Afcon qualifiers after edging Harambee Stars 1-0 before the return match ended goalless.

The match will also mark the return of defender Eric Ouma, who is back in the national team after a long injury layoff.

The former Gor Mahia defender has been out since August 2025 after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon during training with Polish club Raków Czestochowa. After nearly ten months on the sidelines, Ouma says he is ready to guide the younger players in the squad.

“It is just good to be a role model and use my experience to show the young players what is needed because 10 years ago, I was like them and I learnt a lot along the way, so it is just for me to show them the way,” said Ouma.

“Sometimes it is difficult for a young player to integrate into the squad, and so we have to be our brother’s keeper.”

Ouma added that he is delighted to finally return to action after a difficult period away from football.

“It feels good to be back. It has been a long time since I got injured. I took about nine months on the sidelines, which is very unusual for me, but I feel this is now the right time to be back.”