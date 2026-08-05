Can Sifuna deliver more than inspiring political rhetoric?

Nairobi Senator, Edwin Sifuna.[File]





Edwin Sifuna has, by most accounts, emerged as a compelling figure in politics. Young, combative, articulate and possessed of a confidence that occasionally borders on hubris, he embodies a conspicuous break from the country’s ageing political establishment.

To many younger Kenyans, now the largest demographic cohort, he represents the promise of renewal. Among his admirers, he is cast, not merely as a capable politician, but as the remedy to Kenya’s entrenched political malaise. Yet the question remains: is he?