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Who will be crowned league's best?

By Washington Onyango | Jun. 4, 2026
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Gor Mahia FC players celebrate after being crowned the Sportpesa Premier League 2025/26 champions at Nyayo National Stadium, on May 31, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard] 

After months of drama, goals, surprises and fierce battles on the pitch, the spotlight now shifts from the stadium to the red carpet as the best performers in the 2025-2026 SportPesa Premier League season prepare for recognition in today’s awards gala in Nairobi.

The ceremony is expected to crown the finest players, coaches and teams after an entertaining campaign that saw Gor Mahia return to the top as league champions.

Much of the attention will fall on the Player of the Season category, where several standout names are fighting for the biggest individual prize of the night.

Gor Mahia duo Enock Morrison and Musa Shariff head into the gala among the favourites after playing central roles in K’Ogalo’s title-winning campaign.

Morrison controlled games from midfield with his creativity and work rate, while Shariff proved important in attack during crucial stages of the season.

Murang’a Seal striker Joseph Waithira also enters the race strongly after a brilliant season in front of goal.

His 19-goal tally earned him the golden boot and helped Murang’a Seal remain competitive throughout the campaign.

AFC Leopards defender Kayci Odhiambo and Mara Sugar’s dependable Jimmy Owili complete a strong shortlist after producing consistent performances for their respective clubs.

The Coach of the Season award also promises a close contest. Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor will be hoping to cap off a successful first season after guiding the club to the league title.

However, he faces competition from AFC Leopards tactician Fred Ambani, who revived Ingwe’s performances during the season, and APS Bomet coach Sammy Omollo, whose work in steering the promoted side away from relegation earned praise across the league.

The awards will also celebrate the league’s emerging stars through the Young Player of the Season category.

Kariobangi Sharks winger Humphrey Aroko earned recognition after an exciting campaign filled with pace, goals and attacking flair. Nairobi United midfielder Kevin Wangaya also impressed with mature displays despite his young age.

Mara Sugar defender Robinson Musungu, Kakamega Homeboyz attacker Oliver Machaka and AFC Leopards youngster Kelly Madada are also in contention after showing signs of becoming future stars of Kenyan football.

In midfield, Morrison’s impressive season has again earned him a nomination in the Best Midfielder category, where he faces competition from Tyson Otieno, Estone Esiye, Biron Otieno and Geoffrey Ojunga. The category reflects how important midfield control became in shaping results during the season.

The battle for the Best Defender award is equally strong with Jimmy Owili, Abud Omar, Wycliffe Omondi, Kayci Odhiambo, Robinson Musungu and Paul Ochuoga all making the shortlist after strong defensive displays for their clubs.

At the other end of the pitch, Murang’a Seal striker Waithira and Ulinzi Stars forward Paul Okoth are still battling for the Golden Boot award as final league statistics await confirmation after the closing round of fixtures.

Shabana goalkeeper Stephen Ochieng Otieno has also earned recognition for the Golden Glove award following an impressive season that saw him emerge as one of the league’s safest hands.

Discipline will also be rewarded during the gala. Mara Sugar’s Drona Openda, Mathare United’s Ian Omondi and Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Timothy Ekhavi were nominated for the Most Disciplined Player award while Mara Sugar, Kariobangi Sharks and Mathare United are competing for the Most Disciplined Team honour.

The Team of the Season is expected to feature some of the league’s biggest stars drawn from Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Mara Sugar, Kenya Police, Shabana, Ulinzi Stars, Kariobangi Sharks and Murang’a Seal.

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Related Topics

Gor Mahia FC 2025-2026 SportPesa Premier League AFC Leopards Bomet Coach Sammy Omollo
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