Kenya's finest players set to be feted tomorrow

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Murang'a Seal captain Joe Waithira (left) in action during their SportPesa Premier League match against Gor Mahia at Nyayo Stadium on May 17. [SPL Media]

The curtain will officially come down on the 2025/26 SportPesa Premier League season tomorrow as the league’s finest players, coaches, clubs, fans, and storytellers gather for the inaugural league’s Gala Awards.

The gala will celebrate excellence across the game following a highly competitive season that saw Gor Mahia crowned league champions and several standout performances emerge from across the country.

Among the night’s most eagerly anticipated honours is the coveted Player of the Season award, where three outstanding performers will battle for the league’s highest individual accolade. Gor Mahia midfield maestro Enock Morrison, Mara Sugar defender Jimmy Owili, and Murang’a Seal forward Joseph Waithira headline a stellar shortlist that reflects the quality witnessed throughout the campaign.

Morrison was instrumental in Gor Mahia’s title-winning season, Owili established himself as one of the league’s most consistent defensive performers for newcomers Mara, while ‘King Joe’s goalscoring exploits propelled Murang’a Seal into the spotlight.

The race for Coach of the Season promises to be equally compelling.

Gor Mahia’s Charles Akonnor, AFC Leopards’ Fred Ambani, and APS Bomet’s Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo have all been recognised after guiding their respective sides through impressive campaigns that dwarfed last season’s performances.

Young talent will also be celebrated through the Young Player of the Season category, featuring Humphrey Aroko (Kariobangi Sharks), Kevin Wangaya (Nairobi United), and Robinson Musungu (Mara Sugar) among others.

“As we conclude our first season as title sponsors of the SportPesa League, we are proud of the progress made both on and off the pitch. The league has flowed well, competition has been strong, fan interest has grown, and we have crowned worthy champions in Gor Mahia,” said SportPesa Marketing and Sponsorships Manager Japheth Akhulia.

The Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) will play a key role in recognising excellence beyond the pitch, overseeing the selection of the prestigious Golden Pen Award and the Content Creator of the Year Award. [Standard Sports]