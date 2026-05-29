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Harambee Stars midfielder Manzur Okwaro gets grand welcome at former high school

By Robert Abong'o | May. 29, 2026
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Harambee Stars midfielder Manzur Okwaro [CafOnline]

Hundreds of excited students swarmed Harambee Stars midfielder Manzur Okwaro as he made a return to his former high school, St. Anthony’s Boys Kitale.

Okwaro, who moved to France earlier this year, has been a constant selection for the Kenya national team under coach Benni McCarthy.

The 20-year-old utility player, nicknamed the "Solidarity Boys" favourite son, took time out of his schedule to visit his roots and inspire the next generation of academic and sporting talent.

Okwaro’s journey kicked off in local setups including the talent-heavy Rainbow FC, Compel FC, and KCB FC before he signed with Nairobi United. In January 2026, he secured his dream move to French Ligue 2 side Stade de Reims on an initial six-month loan with an option to buy.

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Initially integrated into Reims' Pro 2 squad to get accustomed to European conditions, the left-footed prodigy has his eyes set on breaking into the senior roster.

His path to the first team recently received a major boost following the appointment of head coach Nicolas Usaï, a manager renowned for his youth development DNA and keenness on integrating academy prospects.

At Reims, Okwaro is also leaning on the companionship of veteran compatriot Joseph Okumu.

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