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Ulinzi Stars boost survival hopes as relegation battle intensifies in SPL

By Washington Onyango | May. 24, 2026
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Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Humphrey Aroko (left) and Zinedine Wesonga of Kakamega Homeboyz during yesterday's SportPesa Premier League match at Police Sacco Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The fight to avoid relegation in the SportPesa Premier League took another dramatic turn yesterday as Ulinzi Stars moved out of the bottom three with a crucial 2-1 comeback win over Mathare United.

Ulinzi are still not safe from relegation, but the important victory gave the soldiers fresh hope in their battle to remain in the top flight next season.

Mathare United had taken the lead through Adams Nyambane before Paul Okoth inspired Ulinzi’s comeback with two goals. His brace handed the soldiers three valuable points and lifted them above Kariobangi Sharks in the standings.

Ulinzi now has 35 points and two matches left to play, while Sharks dropped into the relegation zone after settling for a 2-2 draw against visiting Kakamega Homeboyz.

David Majak and Faiz Opande scored for Sharks, while Oliver Majaka and Boniface Nyabuto found the net for Homeboyz. Despite falling into the bottom three, the Sharks still have a chance to survive. They are only one point behind Ulinzi and also have two matches remaining before the season ends.

Elsewhere, Posta Rangers moved closer to safety after edging KCB 1-0.  Brian Yakhama scored the winning goal as Posta climbed to 13th place with 40 points.

League action continues today with APS Bomet hosting title-chasing AFC Leopards at Kericho Green Stadium. Nairobi United will face Kenya Police at Ulinzi Complex. Already relegated Bidco United are set to take on Murang’a Seal, while Bandari welcome Tusker.

Meanwhile, the title race remains uncertain after the Gor Mahia v Mara Sugar match was postponed due to a venue dispute. The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) is expected to hear the matter on Tuesday after disagreements over where the match should be played. 

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Ulinzi Stars Sportpesa Premier League Mathare United FC Kakamega Homeboyz
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