Allan Thigo was not only a good player but a great leader

Allan Thigo, former Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars player who died on May 9 in Bungoma, was cremated in Kisumu on May 13.
Thigo, who hailed from Kano plains in Kisumu County, had moved and set up home in Bungoma County, where he was enjoying his retirement, occasionally coming out to grace football events.
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