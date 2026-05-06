Bayern's Kompany channels 'inner tranquility' before PSG showdown

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Bayern Munich players during a training session in the Saebener Strasse in Munich, southern Germany on May 5, 2026. [Alexandra BEIER / AFP]

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany said he was in a state of "total calm" before Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against holders Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern lost 5-4 in last week's wild first leg in Paris in one of the greatest games in recent memory.

A day ahead of the biggest match of his managerial career, Kompany told reporters on Tuesday he was not overawed.

"It's actually a state of total calm -- an inner tranquility," Kompany said in Munich.

"I try not to let the emotions and atmosphere of the game come into play too early," he added.

The 40-year-old said he was fully focused on preparation for the match and deciding what to tell his players before the encounter.

"The time leading up to it is largely about preparation and routine -- perhaps quietly searching for just the right words or phrases to use tomorrow," he said.

"I am still searching, even now; I have a rough idea of what that 'right phrase' might be for the team - the one that can influence that crucial one percent, helping us find that little extra edge," he added.

Despite a spectacular game in the French capital, the former Belgium and Manchester City central defender faced criticism because his team let in five goals.

Kompany was asked whether he would emulate his former City manager Pep Guardiola who with Bayern was accused by German media of tinkering with his defence before a big European loss in 2014.

"The players need to be reinforced in what they've already been doing well all season long. And that, in terms of the details, they perhaps need to be given something that could prove decisive in these kinds of matches," he said.

"I also played under Pep. It's simply not true that he changes everything in big games.

"That's just media nonsense. When you lose, you always have something to explain.

"When you win, you're always right," he added.

Kompany said he felt a different kind of atmosphere in Munich in the lead-up to the match after his side were crowned Bundesliga champions last month.

"Here we stand, having already experienced so many incredible moments and I believe that is precisely why the fans, too, believe that this team can pull it off," he said.

"Together, we simply want to make this moment truly unforgettable."

Bayern defender Jonathan Tah said the first leg may not have seemed like a defensive masterclass, but he enjoyed it as much as the fans.

"It was definitely a bit of a weird feeling," Tah said.

"You obviously have that feeling: 'crap, we conceded five goals'.

"I think the most important thing for me in moments like this is never to forget why I started playing football in the first place. And that was for the fun of it, and out of passion.

"That's why I'm looking forward to this game."