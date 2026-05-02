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Nairobi Utd, Tusker and Police chase FKF Cup semi-final spots

By Washington Onyango | May. 2, 2026
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Nairobi United during their CAF Confederation Cup Group B match against Azam at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, on January 25, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Nairobi United will be hoping to keep their title defence alive when they face a tough test against KCB tomorrow at Ulinzi Sports Complex as eight teams battle for a place in the last four of Kenya’s top domestic cup competition.

The champions reached this stage after a strong 2-0 win over Posta Rangers in the round of 16. KCB also impressed as they beat Chebaiywa Lions 3-0 to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Their meeting is expected to be one of the biggest matches of the weekend because both sides have shown good form and have serious ambitions of lifting the FKF Cup.

Another big clash will see Ulinzi Stars take on Tusker tomorrow afternoon at the same venue.

Tusker edged Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 in the last round, while Ulinzi Stars also secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Kakamega Homeboyz. With both teams strong in defence, fans can expect a close and competitive contest.

Today, Bandari will face Mfalme FC at KPA Sports Club in Mombasa.

Bandari beat 3K 2-0 in the previous round, while Mfalme FC produced one of the biggest wins by thrashing Murang’a Seal 5-1.

That result made many people take notice of Mfalme, and they believe they can cause another surprise.

In Kisii, Shabana host Kenya Police at Gusii Stadium.

Shabana earned their place with a 1-0 away win over Kuta Collection, while Kenya Police also won by the same score against BB Bread.

The semi-final path is already clear. The winner between Shabana and Kenya Police will face either Bandari or Mfalme, while the winner of Nairobi United versus KCB will meet either Ulinzi Stars or Tusker. 

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Related Topics

Nairobi United FC Ulinzi Sports Complex FKF Cup Champions KPA Sports Club
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