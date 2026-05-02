Sofapaka staring at relegation as Gor Mahia eye title charge

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Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala reacts after the referee denied him a goal against Sofapaka FC during FKF Premier League match at Dandora Stadium on April 19, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Sofapaka are staring at relegation as they head into a must-win clash against Mathare United in round 30 of the SportPesa Premier League, with defeat set to confirm their drop to the National Super League with four games to spare.

The 2009 champions have endured a difficult season and currently sit bottom of the table with 17 points after 29 matches.

Their form has been alarming, having failed to win any of their last 21 games. In that run, they have lost 15 matches and drawn six, a slide that has pushed them to the edge.

Their last victory came back in November when they beat Posta Rangers 2-0, one of only three wins they have managed all season.

Facing them is a Mathare United side that, while not fully safe, is in a far more stable position. Mathare sits 12th with 34 points and only needs to maintain consistency in their remaining matches to secure survival.

Compared to Sofapaka, they have shown more resilience and structure in recent weeks. The head-to-head record also shows how fortunes have shifted, with Sofapaka last beating Mathare in March 2023 in a narrow 1-0 win.

Just above the drop zone, the fight for survival remains tense.

Bidco United are 17th with 23 points and face Kariobangi Sharks, who are 16th on 29 points and still not completely safe.

A win for Bidco could close the gap and increase pressure on the teams above them. Ulinzi Stars and APS Bomet, both on 31 points, are also within reach of danger, meaning the battle at the bottom is far from settled.

At the top end of the table, Gor Mahia have a strong chance to tighten their grip on the title. They lead with 61 points, six ahead of AFC Leopards, who will not be in action this weekend.