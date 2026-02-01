Gor Mahia thrash Sofapaka to move four points clear

Ulinzi Stars defender Brian Birgen (left) in action against AFC Leopards' Victor Omune during their SportPesa Premier League match at Nyayo Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia opened a four-point gap between them and archrivals AFC Leopards after thrashing relegation-fighting Sofapaka 3-0 in yesterday's SportPesa Premier League match at Nyayo Stadium.

Gor headed into the encounter with an advantage after being handed a controversial point by the FKF League and Competition Committee from their abandoned match against Nairobi United in Dandora on December 21, 2025.

K’Ogalo had to capitalise on Leopards' lack of a match this weekend to stretch the lead.

Through Frank Odhiambo, Sylvester Owino, and Ebenezer Adukwaw, Gor Mahia edged out Batoto ba Mungu 3-0 to move four points clear at the top.

With the win, Gor’s 12th of the season, Charles Akonnor’s outfit sits at the summit with 40 points.

Sofapaka remains deep in the relegation zone with 14 points, the same as bottom-placed Kariobangi Sharks, who face Ulinzi Stars today at Kasarani.

In Murang’a County, Tusker’s inconsistent run continued after being held to a 1-1 draw by Posta Rangers. Alex Onchwari netted for Tusker, while Kevin Juma rescued a point for the mailmen.

The draw lifted the brewers to joint third on 28 points, the same as Kakamega Homeboyz, Shabana, Kenya Police, and KCB.

Other matches saw KCB edge Mathare United 2-1 thanks to December Kisakah and Ammaton Samunya’s strikes, while Mara Sugar came from behind three times to force another dramatic 3-3 draw against Homeboyz.

Portiphar Odhiambo, Oliver Machaka, and an own goal by Mara Sugar defender Nassor Shikokoti saw Homeboyz net three times, while Alex Imbusia, Timothy Ndayala, and Jimmy Owili scored for the millers.