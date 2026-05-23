Trump says US, Iran 'getting a lot closer' to agreement

Audio By Vocalize

US President Donald Trump delivers a speech about the economy at Rockland Community College Fieldhouse in Suffern, New York, on May 22, 2026. [AFP]

US President Donald Trump told CBS in a phone interview on Saturday that the United States and Iran are "getting a lot closer" to an agreement to end the war in the Middle East.

But in the interview with the TV network, Trump also warned that if the US and Iran do not come to an agreement, "we're going to have a situation where no country will ever be hit as hard as they're about to be hit."

Meanwhile, Iran said Saturday that it was finalizing a 14-point "framework agreement" for a deal with the US, but signalled that major gaps still remain.

The US president struck a less upbeat tone in another Saturday morning interview with news website Axios, saying that it was a "solid 50/50" chance of a deal being struck.

Trump warned he would "blow them to kingdom come" if a deal wasn't reached, Axios reported.

Both outlets also reported that Trump was scheduled to speak with Gulf leaders by phone later today.

On a visit in India, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said "there may be some news a little later today," but added, "there may not be."

Axios said Trump is also expected to meet Saturday with Vice President JD Vance, as well as negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Pakistan's army chief, Asim Munir, has been in Iran this week hoping to bring the two sides closer to agreement.

Reports on Friday suggested that Trump was considering a fresh round of strikes on Iran, as the conflict between the two countries entered its 13th week.

Trump abruptly announced on Friday that he would be skipping his son's wedding this weekend due to "circumstances pertaining to government."