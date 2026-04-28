EACC officers visit FKF Nairobi offices in CHAN insurance scandal investigation

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Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Goal Project [Eric Njiru, Twitter]

Officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) today visited the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), Goal Project offices in Nairobi, as part of an ongoing investigation into the insurance scandal currently rocking the federation.

On Friday, April 24, 2026, nine National Executive Committee (NEC) members suspended FKF President Hussein Mohammed, acting-CEO Dennis Gicheru and NEC member Abdallah Yusuf over the saga and appointed Mariga the acting-President.

FKF acting president McDonald Mariga called on authorities to carry out a speedy probe into the reported loss of Sh42 million insurance funds meant for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

This after the explosive allegation, supported by bank documents, a damning letter from the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), and a procurement trail pointing to a transaction under FKF President Hussein Mohammed, in which brokerage fees worth $328,735 (Sh42.4 million) were wired to a company with no licence to operate.

EACC’s visit forms part of the ongoing investigation process, still in its preliminary phase. The commission is fast-tracking investigations and intends to conclude them as soon as possible.

The commission is focused on analysing documents collected, as FKF had earlier been asked to provide key details to support the process.

Embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed has dismissed the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that suspended him, terming it unlawful and unconstitutional.

In a statement issued on Friday, April 24, hours after his suspension, Mohammed said the meeting was not convened in line with the FKF Constitution. Therefore, any decisions arising from it were invalid.

“The purported meeting was not convened in accordance with the FKF Constitution (2017) and is therefore irregular, unlawful and unconstitutional. Consequently, any decisions arising from it are null and void,” he said.

Citing Article 38 of the Constitution, Mohammed maintained that only the president of the federation is mandated to convene NEC meetings, except under specific conditions in which members may do so.

FKF confirmed the EACC raid and duly engaged with the officers, with President Hussein committing to fully support the process.

"We welcome the involvement of the EACC and reaffirm our full cooperation with the process. As a federation, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and transparency. We are confident that the facts will come to light through a fair and thorough process, and we will continue to support all efforts aimed at safeguarding accountability within Kenyan football," said part of the statement.